Taken over 10 years on flights, these aerial photos turn Iceland's landscapes into abstract art.

This Gorgeous Photo Book Will Show You Iceland Like You've Never Seen It Before — and Hold You Over Until Your Next Trip

Chris Burkard, explorer, photographer, speaker, author, and creative director, has published his ninth book, At Glacier’s End, with author Matt McDonald. The book’s 145 aerial photos of Iceland’s glacial rivers, taken on nearly 10 years of flights, create beautiful abstract images.

Travelers love Iceland for its otherworldly landscapes, and during a time when Americans can't visit, viewing these scenes in a way that most visitors will never see is the best kind of mental escape.

This stunning coffee table book offers not only striking visuals, but an environmental and cultural message as well, following the conservation movement to preserve Iceland's rivers so when borders do open to us again, we can all find the nation as beautiful as we remember it.

For an educational dose of wanderlust to hold you over until your next trip to Iceland, order a copy at chrisburkardshop.com.

