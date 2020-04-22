And it's all in time for World Book Day on April 23.

You Can Chat With a Famous Author or Listen to Drag Queen Storytime With Airbnb's New Literary Experiences (Video)

Book lovers, it's time to celebrate.

Thursday, April 23 marks World Book Day and Airbnb isn't letting this day go by without a massive celebration. In honor of all our favorite reads, Airbnb is launching a collection of literary Online Experiences meant to further inspire your love of books.

Airbnb Experiences for World Book Day, people reading books in their homes Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

From sharing your favorite children's book with your own kids to drinking book-inspired cocktails, and even listening to an author discuss the healing power of books, Airbnb has an experience for everyone. Want even more reason to Join? How about the fact that proceeds from select Online Experiences support small businesses affected by COVID-19 and non-profit organizations dedicated to the literary arts. Here are a few bookworms can check out on World Book Day and beyond.

Airbnb Experiences for World Book Day, people reading books in their homes Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Tequila Mockingbird Cocktail Making Class

Looking for a reason to drink and read? Airbnb is offering up just that with its Tequila Mockingbird Cocktail class. During the class, online guests will make literary-themed drinks like Tequila Mockingbird and the Gin Austen.

Drag Queen Story Time

DQST, "a non-profit organization that aims to capture the imagination and fun of gender fluidity of childhood while giving children a glamorous, positive queer role model," is hosting Drag Queen Story Time. Don't worry, all ages are invited to join. Log on for readings of "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" and LGBTQ-inclusive stories like "King and King."

Therapeutic Book Club with a TV Writer

Connor Pritchard, creator of comedy shows including Workaholics on Comedy Central and Let's Get Physical on Pop TV, is hosting an Online Experience to help people learn how to use reading for "the purpose of healing and evolving." Pritchard explains on the listing, "My role as the moderator is to identify your unique point of view and empower your voice in a group setting. After our introductions, we'll move into a round table format. I'll prompt each guest with book-related questions based on their individual interests. I want to connect with you and learn about the stories that shaped you."

Airbnb Experiences for World Book Day, people reading books in their homes Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Storytime with Universal Standard

Universal Standard, an up-and-coming inclusive fashion line, is hosting a literary gathering unlike any other where fashion and books collide. With the Online Experience, families partake in a living room fashion show and reading of their new inclusive children's book, "What Would Fashion Look Like If It Included All Of Us?," read by co-founder Alexandra Waldman. Get out your best duds, and practice your fiercest runway walk.

Family Storytime with Crafts and Cats:

Have a pet you want to bring into the online experience mix? Check out this Family Storytime designed with children ages 2-9 in mind. The Online Experience includes readings, crafts, and a dance party with pets.