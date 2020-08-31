8 Books Travel + Leisure Editors Are Reading Right Now

“I’m both early and late to the Shirley Jackson party. I read her novel ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ in high school, after seeing the spooky, suggestive 1963 movie adaptation one night on television, and then for some reason never went back to her, despite the recent wave of interest fueled by Ruth Franklin’s critically acclaimed 2016 biography. I finally read what’s considered Jackson’s greatest book, ‘We Have Always Lived in the Castle,’ on vacation last week, and now I’m fully on board. The book is narrated in the voice of 18-year-old Merricat Blackwood. She, her sister Constance, and their uncle Julian live in a large, isolated house on the outskirts of a small unnamed town whose inhabitants seem to despise them for reasons having to do with a rather spectacular crime that was committed at the mansion years ago. When a mercenary relative shows up, things go south pretty quickly. I don’t want to give too much away, but we’re aware from the beginning that something is a little off with our narrator — Jackson’s ventriloquism is marvelously controlled and, in the end, chilling.” — Peter Terzian, features editor