Books

Books are the most reliable way to travel: you don’t even have to leave your chair. Since humanity’s earliest recorded epics, travel has been central to the stories we tell each other, and why they are important to us.Most of us at least know the famous tales of Gilgamesh’s journey to Mount Mashu circa 2100 BCE, or Odysseus’s long and winding road home to Ithaca around 800 BCE. Perhaps you've read Don Quixote’s perambulations in medieval Spain, or followed Anne Elliot’s fateful trip to Bath in 1814. Then there's Elena Greco’s tooth-and-nail struggle to leave the Neapolitan slums of her birth in 20th-century Italy.Whatever tales you love, whatever characters you've come to know—when they travel, we go with them.Likewise, when we travel, our books go with us. Whether you are looking for a useful travel guide, a novel to inspire your next trip, or a memoir illuminating a real-life journey, Travel + Leisure editors are armed with the perfect books (and book-related travel ideas) for any and all readers.Best Books for TravelingAt any given time, the best book out there is the book that best suits you. You may want to dig into a copy of War and Peace on your flight to Moscow (it doubles nicely as a head pillow), or speed through a fast-paced mystery on the beach, or take a trip from the comfort of your own home by dipping into classics of travel writing such as Rebecca West’s Black Lamb and Gray Falcon (about former Yugoslavia right before World War II), or Jamaica Kincaid’s A Small Place, which contemplates the effects of tourism on the island of Antigua, where she was born. Our travel editors are always looking for the next best long-haul read, or travel-inspired page turner. Good Reads for Traveling ReadersTravel + Leisure writers (themselves big readers) also keep an eye out for the best libraries, book stores, and book-themed destinations around the world. From the Harry Potter Warner Bros. studios in London to the Buenos Aires theater-turned-bookshop (El Ateneo Grand Splendid) to a Little House on the Prairie road trip, we’ve got trip ideas for every stripe of bookworm.

Most Recent

You Can Sip Whiskey in a 'Hobbit House' Without Venturing to Middle Earth
The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Rhode Island teamed up with Maker's Mark to offer a 'Hobbit House' dining experience à la "Lord of the Rings" to guests year-round.
This Philadelphia Bookstore Honors Harriet Tubman's Legacy With Literature, Art, and Activism 
Harriett's Bookshop opened in February 2020 and managed to weather the pandemic.
You Can Now Rent the Villa Where 'James Bond' Was Created on Airbnb
"Oh, I travel — a sort of licensed troubleshooter."
Seeing Cartagena Through the Eyes of Colombia's Most Famous Magical Realist
Following the footsteps of Gabriel García Márquez, one writer finds herself under a spell.
These Glam Hotels Host Their Own Book Clubs so Solo Travelers Never Get Lonely
Your trip just got a lot more literary, thanks to a curated book club — paired with a complimentary wine hour and an exclusive discount.
England Bridge Featured in 'Winnie the Pooh' Just Sold for $200K
Someone just got a piece of the Hundred Acre Wood.
Advertisement

More Books

How Anthony Bourdain's Friends Remember Him
A new book honors the life of Anthony Bourdain in the words of those who knew him best. T+L dives in with author Laurie Woolever.
This Winnie-the-Pooh-Themed Airbnb in England Looks Exactly Like You'd Imagine
The look-a-like listing will celebrate the book's 95th anniversary.
Padma Lakshmi Offers Food for Thought With Her New Children's Book
How to Make Your Home Feel Like the Hamptons, According to a Top New York Designer
Stay at the Greek Villa of One of History's Most Beloved Travel Writers
Meghan Markle Wrote a Children's Book Inspired by Prince Harry and Archie

Anthony Bourdain’s Assistant Shares What It Was Like Working on His Final Book Without Him

Laurie Woolever coauthored the book, "World Travel: An Irreverent Guide" in memory of the late globetrotting chef and storyteller.

All Books

This Palm Beach Hotel Has a Book Butler to Curate Your Perfect Literary Escape
Artsy Airbnbs That Look Like They're Straight Out of Kate Russo’s 'Super Host'
A New Immersive 'Harry Potter' Exhibit Will Tour the World in 2022
Anthony Bourdain's Final Book Is Coming Out in 2021 — and It Will Make You Fall in Love With Travel All Over Again
The Royal Family Has a New Instagram Account Perfect for Book Lovers
This New Book on Kate, Meghan, Diana, and the Queen's Style Is the Best Gift for Royal Fans
The Extraordinary Life of Jan Morris, Travel Writer and Pioneering Trans Person
This New Children's Book Series Celebrates Diversity in Travel
Legendary Paris Bookshop Shakespeare and Company Needs Your Help — Here's How to Save It
How Walt Disney World Transforms Into a Winter Wonderland Practically Overnight
The 10 Best Remote Airbnbs for an Escape From Reality, According to the Author of 'Leave the World Behind'
The Gorgeous Estate That Inspired 'Wuthering Heights' Is for Sale
A Statue of Harry Potter Playing Quidditch Is Bringing New Magic to London
A Cookbook Author on How Cuisine Connects Us to Our Roots — and One Another
Fall Cookbooks to Transport You to Romania, Indonesia, Tanzania, and Beyond
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Royal Training Reportedly Included a Staged Kidnapping
8 Books Travel + Leisure Editors Are Reading Right Now
The 20 Most-anticipated Books for Fall
Even Hogwarts Is Going Virtual This Year — Here’s How to Join the Magic Online
Edward and Bella's 'Twilight' Honeymoon Villa Is Available for Rent in Brazil
Find Your Next Read Thanks to This Website That Matches Books and Destinations
A Struggling Tokyo Amusement Park Is About to Become a Harry Potter Paradise
See the International Space Station Like Never Before With This Photo Book Created by an Astronaut and Photographer
This New Guidebook Is the Ultimate Resource for Black Travelers and Their Allies
This Trader Joe’s Cookbook Is Full of Creative Ways to Use the Store’s Best-selling Products
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com