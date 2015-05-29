Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Welcome back to The Friday Download, T+L’s weekly roundup of articles, music, and internet culture that promise to carry you through the weekend, whether your itinerary is jam-packed with travel or you’re staying put, staycation style. This week: a ’90s-inspired music video, a Flower House worth funding, and more.

FUND:

This October, an abandoned, decrepit house in Detroit will have one last hurrah, as part of an installation art piece by Lisa Waud. Taking inspiration from Dior’s 2012 F/W Haute Couture show, Waud, along with florists from across the country, will fill the house completely, “from head to toe” with American-grown fresh flowers, foliage, and living plants. After a weekend showing, the house will be torn down responsibly, and the land repurposed for a flower farm. Waud is hoping to raise $34,000 for the project, and donation incentives include art prints, perfume, and dinner with the flower house team.

Watch the video below for more information, or head over to indiegogo.com:

BOOKMARK:

“Making Perfume From the Rain”

Did you know that the smell of rain varies depending on where you are in the world? Ponder that in the security line, then scroll through The Atlantic’s in-depth look into how Indian villagers are capitalizing on the scent of the monsoons.

WATCH:

Before Rilo Kiley, before Jenny and Johnny, and certainly before her solo album The Voyager, Jenny Lewis was just another girl in Troop Beverly Hills—though back then she went by the name Hannah Nefler. In a new music video for “She’s Not Me” the indie darling pays homage to her former life as a child actress. With the help of a couple famous friends—Zosia Mamet, Fred Armisen, and Vanessa Bayer, to name a few—Lewis spoofs scenes from Golden Girls, Pleasantville and of course, Troop Beverly Hills.

Watch it here, then download the full album from iTunes.com.

READ:

The Mockingbird Lives Next Door: Life with Harper Lee by Marja Mills

It’s the literary event of the year: After decades of reclusion, Harper Lee is finally releasing a new book. Out July 14, Go Set the Watchman is a sort-of-sequel, sort-of-prequel to To Kill a Mockingbird, the novel that launched her into stratospheric literary echelons. In preparation for the historic day, pick up a copy of journalist Marja Mills’ The Mockingbird Lives Next Door. The memoir delves into Lee’s history, her sister, and her community, painting a detailed portrait of the notoriously media-shy author. Download it here, or spring for the newly release paperback edition.