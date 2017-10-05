The Weather Channel has released its list of storm names for winter 2017-2018, making this the sixth season for naming natural disasters of this kind. Used in alphabetical order, this list is meant to help identify and track storms that meet qualifications for naming.

And, with the alarming amount of natural disasters that have been occurring as of late, the idea of bringing a beautiful baby into this world who shares a name with a potentially catastrophic storm isn't the most pleasant.

But this new list of storm names originated from 2016's most coveted baby names, which means that the trendiest names may need to brave some stormy weather — pun intended. It might be worth your while to check out the list below, and if you're about to have a baby, perhaps consider avoiding these particular monikers, just in case.

Here they are:

Aiden

Benji

Chloe

Dylan

Ethan

Frankie

Grayson

Hunter

Inga

Jaxon

Kalani

Liam

Mateo

Noah

Oliver

Polly

Quinn

Riley

Skylar

Toby

Uma

Violet

Wilbur

Xanto

Yvonne

Zoey