26 Baby Names You May Want to Avoid If You're Expecting This Winter
The Weather Channel has released its list of storm names for winter 2017-2018, making this the sixth season for naming natural disasters of this kind. Used in alphabetical order, this list is meant to help identify and track storms that meet qualifications for naming.
And, with the alarming amount of natural disasters that have been occurring as of late, the idea of bringing a beautiful baby into this world who shares a name with a potentially catastrophic storm isn't the most pleasant.
But this new list of storm names originated from 2016's most coveted baby names, which means that the trendiest names may need to brave some stormy weather — pun intended. It might be worth your while to check out the list below, and if you're about to have a baby, perhaps consider avoiding these particular monikers, just in case.
Here they are:
Aiden
Benji
Chloe
Dylan
Ethan
Frankie
Grayson
Hunter
Inga
Jaxon
Kalani
Liam
Mateo
Noah
Oliver
Polly
Quinn
Riley
Skylar
Toby
Uma
Violet
Wilbur
Xanto
Yvonne
Zoey
Of course, if one of these names is on your wish list, we wouldn't blame you for going for it — storms be damned. But for those of you looking for a moniker that's associated with something a bit more positive, why not opt for a name inspired by your favorite place to travel? Whether you're having a boy or a girl, or prefer a gender neutral name, there's nothing more beautiful than a name that evokes a memory from a dream-worthy destination.