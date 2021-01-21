This Instagram Account Shows You the Most Insane Home Listings on Zillow

If you've spent any time on the internet during the pandemic, odds are you've found yourself scrolling through Zillow listings a time or two. And, if you check Zillow listings daily, don't worry. You're not alone. According to The New York Times, Zillow usage is up more than 50 percent year-over-year.

But, while looking through the listings, you've likely also found yourself saying "what the…" about some of the truly zany homes with million-dollar price tags. They are most certainly fun to look at, and even more fun to laugh at, which is why @ZillowGoneWild is winning the internet right now.

The new Instagram account has quickly amassed more than half a million followers thanks to its hilarious curation of absolutely ridiculous listings.

"I had a feeling there'd be interest because a lot of people like to browse Zillow," Samir Mezrahi, who also runs the popular KaleSalad Instagram account, shared with the New York Post. "[But] I didn't think it would be this well-received."

According to Mezrahi, he now receives more than 100 fan submissions a day. Mezrahi added, the account is not meant to poke fun at the homes, but rather to celebrate people's unique tastes. "People [love to] have fun with their homes," he added.

Some of the account's more out there homes include the Mushroom House in Forked River, NJ.

The two-bedroom, one-bath home is currently listed at $295,000. And really, this shoutout may help it sell as the post currently has more than 20,000 likes and hundreds of positive comments.

Then, there's the Rock Home in Larkspur, CO. Though the property is not currently on the market, it's listed with an off-market price of $685,980.

It has more than 30,000 likes and hundreds of commenters saying they're actually really into the listing's quirky style.

Give the account a follow, and when you find your next outlandish listing, make sure to submit it for all the world to see.