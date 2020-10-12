The Gorgeous Estate That Inspired 'Wuthering Heights' Is for Sale

In the last 20 years, it has operated as a bed and breakfast that literature fans love to visit.

If it’s always been your dream to gaze upon the bleak and windswept moors of England, now’s your chance.

According to Lonely Planet, Ponden Hall, located outside Stanbury near Haworth in West Yorkshire, is now up for sale. In addition to being a beautiful house, the massive estate is also credited for being the inspiration of Emily Brontë's "Wuthering Heights."

The 5,000-square-foot property sits upon four acres near Ponden Reservoir, according to Lonely Planet. The grounds date back to the mid-1500s, but the main house was built in 1634 and underwent an additional renovation in 1801. In the last 20 years, it has operated as a bed and breakfast that literature fans love to visit.

The entire Brontë family was known to visit the estate, which still looks very much like the detailed descriptions of the fictional Wuthering Heights in Brontë’s book. You can practically imagine the book’s narrator, Lockwood, peering out the window in the main guest room to see the ghost of Cathy Earnshaw begging to come in.

If you have a special love for Gothic Romance, this is definitely the place to indulge.

The house itself is eight bedrooms, with a two-bedroom annex, and features original details like timber beams, vaulted ceilings, exposed stone work, fireplaces, and flagstone floors, according to the listing. It also includes a large living room as well as a kitchen and breakfast nook with a butler sink. Some bedrooms also have ensuite bathrooms attached. While the house is historic, it also has some major modern upgrades like a washer and dryer and Wi-Fi.

Outside, there are walled gardens, seating areas, mature trees and shrubs, a private courtyard, and access to the rolling hills around the estate. The villages of Stanbury and Haworth are close by for restaurants, shopping, and other errands you might do.

At the moment, the property is for sale for £1 million GDP ($1.28 million USD). For more information, visit the listing on the Strutt & Parker real estate website, or visit the Ponden Hall website.