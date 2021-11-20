4 Simple Ways to Take Your Holiday Decor to the Next Level, According to an Interior Designer

The weather outside may be getting frightful, but your interior design is about to get a whole lot more delightful.

The holiday season is upon us, which means it's time to gather with friends and family once again for a few festive parties. But after a year away from one another, you may want to put in a little extra work to impress your guests this year. Don't know where to start? Jenny Wolf, a New York-based interior designer, is here to help.

In case you're unfamiliar with her work, Wolf is most certainly someone to take advice from when it comes to all things luxurious in your home. Not only has she helped furnish and design some of the most beautiful homes in the United States, but she also completed her first hotel project — the White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Kennebunk, Maine — in summer 2020. Here's her advice for elevating your home decor this holiday season.

Add simple touches.

According to Wolf, the simplest way to make your home feel a bit more luxe for the holidays is to add a few tiny touches that welcome texture to your indoor space.

"Add a little foliage — berries, pampas, floral — to your greens," says Wolf. This will give your preexisting floral arrangements or plant life a festive lift.

As for ornaments or wreaths, Wolf recommends adding some "beautiful ribbon," which can make each piece feel more special. And finally, she says, "bring in the light — you can never have too many white lights in my opinion." Bonus points if you can find some warmer tones to make your space feel even cozier.

Rethink your color palette.

If you're going for a color theme this holiday season, Wolf says it may be time to think outside the box.

"I love traditional red and green, but I do like to take a more playful approach with holiday decor," she says. "There really are no rules, so the decor can take on any color palette you desire."

For her own home, Wolf says she's adding touches of blush and black this year with feathers and foliage, like berries to a tree or garlands. "[This] can add dimension and texture to traditional greens," she says. You can do the same by plotting out the two (or maybe three) colors you'd like to use and centering your decorations around this scheme.

Consider a theme.

Now that you've got your color palette down, Wolf says you may want to consider decorating in theme, too. "Themes for holiday decor allow for storytelling and some consistency throughout," she says. "It's good to have a plan and to try to tie the elements together. I prefer more natural themes like 'flora and fauna.'" But again, it's your house, so go with whatever theme you'd like — be it 100 Christmas trees or endless Santas. Just try to stick with one idea to keep tit consistent.

Make your tree uniquely you.

Leveling up your decor doesn't mean erasing your favorite holiday memories. According to Wolf, the best place to let your holidays of past shine is on your Christmas tree.