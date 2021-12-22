This Over-the-top Tree House Just Hit the Market for $1.75 Million — and We Got a Sneak Peek

The exterior of THE TREEHOUSE at 720 West Road, Richmond, Massachusetts

Luxury real estate usually conjures up images of modern penthouses in sleek high-rise buildings or sprawling oceanfront mansions on remote tropical islands. And while these types of properties certainly fit in the category, if we've learned anything from the past two years, it's that being close to nature is just as luxurious as a Manhattan penthouse. So, what could be better than living in a remote tree house equipped with all the luxuries of modern real estate offerings?

Enter this fairy tale-like property that will treat its new owner to stunning mountain views, a pool, and actual trees inside the house.

The living room of THE TREEHOUSE at 720 West Road, Richmond, Massachusetts

Perched at the top of a hill on a 150-acre lot in Richmond, Massachusetts, the spacious tree house is a real architectural masterpiece. Built in 1989 by renowned architect David Sellers, who in the 1960s became known as the "Father of the Design-Build Movement" for his approach of building structures without a blueprint, the home spans four bedrooms and four bathrooms over 4,228 square feet. The non-traditional building reflects Sellers' approach to designing with nature in mind. Rustic details such as exposed stone walls, beams, and actual tree trunks featured throughout the multi-level house masterfully bring the outdoors in.

The interior of THE TREEHOUSE at 720 West Road, Richmond, Massachusetts

The postmodern structure also features expansive windows, letting plenty of sunlight (and gorgeous views) into the house. The landscaped outdoor spaces include a deck and a heated pool that you can enjoy year-round.

The exterior and pool at THE TREEHOUSE at 720 West Road, Richmond, Massachusetts

Inside, a massive wood-burning stone fireplace and a large vintage hunting lodge chandelier sourced from Austria dominate the open living and dining room areas. A long hallway lined with trees leads to the sunken library that features a glass wall running from the first floor all the way up to the third. The kitchen is separated from the living room with a stone arch and features maple cabinets and butcher block countertops.

The bedroom inside THE TREEHOUSE at 720 West Road, Richmond, Massachusetts

The master bedroom and en-suite bathroom have unique, crescent-shaped windows and are separated from the guest wing of the house by a terraced landing. Each has its staircase that leads to the main floor for maximum privacy.