Tokyo Is Building a Skyscraper That Looks Like a Torch and Comes With Views of Mount Fuji

Tokyo is set to get another unique addition to its skyline — this one resembling an Olympic torch.

Tokyo’s Torch Tower will soar 1,279 feet into the air, making it Japan’s tallest skyscraper when it opens in 2027. The tower will include a boutique hotel and an observation deck with views of the city and Mount Fuji, Kyodo News reports.

When completed, the Torch Tower will be nearly 300 feet taller than Japan’s current tallest building, Abeno Harukas in Osaka. It will also be taller than a new, nearly 1,100-foot tower scheduled to open in Tokyo in 2023, according to CNN. Still, the building won’t be tall enough to crack the list of the world’s 21 tallest buildings, which led by the 2,700-foot Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Tokyo’s Torch Tower is part of a larger 338,000-square-foot project found at the site of what was home to Tokiwabashi Gate, one of several entrances to a 15th-century Edo Castle that once occupied this area.

The building, which will be situated near Tokyo Station, will have 63 floors of office space as well as a boutique hotel, a bathhouse, retail shops, and restaurants. And its flame will serve as its observation deck.

It will also be built to withstand seismic activity and serve as shelter should a natural disaster strike, CNN reported.

Mitsubishi Estate, the developer behind the project and part of the Mitsubishi Motors conglomerate, hopes the building will be perceived as “a torch that lights up the world,” per the company's website.

The Torch Tower isn’t the only piece of architecture in the city to sport a flame, though. Tokyo is also home to the headquarters of Asahi Breweries, a building that’s shaped like a beer glass with a flame on top.