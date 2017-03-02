Love Camping? This Is the House of Your Dreams

If you're ever dreamed of living in a tent with the amenities of a house, there's a homeowner in Australia who's about to make you green with envy.

Known as the “tent house,” this home was designed by Australia-based Sparks Architects with a series of sliding wings—or tent flaps—which helps allow more light into the interior. It gets better: The roof also slides open, turning the entire home into a skylight.

Basically, you're getting all of the fresh air and natural scenery with the comfort of a luxury home.

Tent House in Australia Credit: © Christopher Frederick Jones / Sparks Architects

Tent House in Australia Credit: © Christopher Frederick Jones / Sparks Architects

The entire space can be opened up to the surrounding forests by retracting the roof and the walls at the same time. It was also built with a special stacked ventilation system that pulls out the heat—this is in the middle of a tropical rainforest, after all—with some help from a tent-like material that helps keep everyone inside cool and shaded.

Tent House in Australia Credit: © Christopher Frederick Jones / Sparks Architects

Inside the home, you'll find three bedrooms, an open-plan dining and living space, a solar power system, and water tanks to help maintain the property's veggie garden. The wood that you find used on the doors and windows in the home is from the trees that were cut down to clear space for the home.

Tent House in Australia Credit: © Christopher Frederick Jones / Sparks Architects

Tent House in Australia Credit: © Christopher Frederick Jones / Sparks Architects