Sarasota, Florida Has Marvels of Mid-century Modern Design — Here's What to See

On a day in mid-March when the entire Northeast was facing another blizzard, pleasant weather was nothing to sneeze at. Russell and I zipped around in her vintage white Mercedes convertible with the top down, passing notable modern buildings on every other block. The sleek 1966 city hall by local architecture star Jack West impressed me with its elegance, as did the 1960 William Rupp and Joe Farrell building that's the headquarters of Architecture Sarasota, which has an exhibition space that Russell manages year-round. I was dazzled by Arquitectonica's 2006 Herald-Tribune Media Group headquarters, on a nearby street. And just outside downtown, I admired Victor Lundy's St. Paul Lutheran Church, where the two curved sides of its roof swoop up to form a giant spire.