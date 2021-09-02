Wait until you see the suspended pool.

This $19 Million House in Miami Designed by the Architect of the Apple Stores Just Hit the Market — and We Got a Sneak Peak

Miami's architectural legacy is usually associated with the city's colorful version of the art deco movement from the 1920s and 1930s, as the city is home to the largest concentration of "resort architecture" from that era. But the Magic City has no shortage of statement modernist-inspired residences, and one of them just hit the market for $18.9 million.

Located on the prestigious Venetian Islands in Miami, this show-stopping structure was conceived by Peter Bohlin, the award-winning architect behind the glass-cubed concept for the Apple stores, Seattle's City Hall, and the restoration of Frank Lloyd Wright's iconic The Barn at Fallingwater.

The four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath San Marino Residence spans across 5,330 square feet and features a dock (for your yacht) and 100 feet of water frontage with stunning open bay views. The house is an entertainer's paradise as it also has ample outdoor lounge areas, including a roof deck.

But the minimalist structure's most noteworthy feature is a jaw-dropping 23-yard suspended infinity-edge lap pool with a glass wall and color-changing lights. It extends a whopping 18 feet above the main entryway towards the sea.

And speaking of glass, this luxury home features plenty of it which will reward its new owners with expansive Miami Beach views from any room in the house and plenty of natural light. A statement floating staircase, a beautiful open kitchen, a spacious master bedroom that feels like it's levitating above the water, and a guest wing make this sprawling residence one of Miami's hottest pieces of real estate right now.

Design-wise the property is "is a reinterpretation of the regional post-war Miami Modernist architecture movement," states Bohlin on his firm's website. "A minimalist palette of concrete, Ipe, white oak, and limestone serves as a neutral canvas and complements the home's tropical landscape," he continues.

"This home is all about the statements, from the floating staircase to the suspended infinity pool with a glass wall, there's nothing else like it on the market," Chad Carroll, the home's listing agent at The Carroll Group at Compass, said in a statement released to Travel+Leisure.