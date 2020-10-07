Portugal Is Opening the World's Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge — and It Looks Absolutely Terrifying

Only the brave at heart will want to cross this new bridge near Porto.

If you visit this new bridge, remember: Don’t look down.

According to The Sun, a truly frightening 1,692 foot long suspension bridge called 516 Arouca is opening soon in Portugal, and it looks like an attraction sure to see thrill seekers in droves.

At this length, the new bridge will be considered the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world, beating out the Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge in Switzerland, which spans 1,621 feet and opened in 2017, according to The Sun. But it isn’t just long, it’s also situated 575 feet above the ground, connecting the Aguieiras Waterfall and Paiva Gorge.

Basically, it’s not a place to visit if you’re afraid of heights.

The bridge itself is made up of steel cables and a metal grid, so it’s slightly less dizzying than the impressive glass-bottomed bridges that have increased in popularity in China, The Sun reported. The world’s longest glass-bottomed bridge is 1,726 feet, spanning across the Lianjiang River in the Huangchuan Three Gorges Scenic Area in southern China. It’s composed of three layers of laminated glass, measuring about 1.7 inches thick.

516 Arouca is suspended between two V-shaped concrete towers on either side, sagging slightly in the middle. According to The Sun, it should take any pedestrian between five and 10 minutes to walk across without stopping. Despite being a fairly nerve-wracking place for anyone to be, if you’re brave enough to traverse across, you’ll be met with some of the most gorgeous views in the world.

The bridge itself is located about an hour from Porto, making it incredibly convenient for tourists and locals who enjoy a bit of a thrill.

The new bridge has been in the works since 2016, but will likely not open until 2021, according to The Sun. The exact opening date is still pending.