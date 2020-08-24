See Notre Dame Before and After the Fire With This Incredible VR Experience

Ever since the devastating fire in April 2019, Notre Dame has been largely inaccessible to the public — until now.

FlyView, a virtual reality venue in Paris, is now offering a one-of-a-kind experience to see inside the Notre Dame cathedral before and after the fire called “Rebuilding Notre Dame.” If you’re in the City of Light any time soon, this is the best way to really experience the beauty of the cathedral and how far the city must go in order to restore it to its former glory.

The experience lasts only 35 minutes, but it gives you a 360-degree view of the cathedral, showing images that were taken before the fire as well as shots and drone images taken afterward. These incredible images make you feel as if you’re standing in the cathedral itself, seeing its vaults, spires, and marble floors. The experience also covers some of the history of the cathedral, as well as interviews with Paris’ mayor, the cathedral’s rector, and General Jean-Louis Georgelin, who is leading the reconstruction, according to Matador Network.

“We want people to have the impression of being inside Notre Dame and feel the strong emotion everyone felt last year,” said FlyView’s director, Arnaud Houette, to The Art Newspaper.

At FlyView, visitors are fitted with VR headsets and sit in swivel arm chairs in order to truly experience the 360-degree views (without getting dizzy or causing neck strain). Space is very limited, so visitors must make online reservations.

The whole experience costs €19 (about $23 USD) and there are 32 spaces total at a time. Visitors can also get a buy-one-get-one 50 percent off package. A portion of ticket sale process goes towards the cathedral’s reconstruction, Matador Network reported. The company also offers other virtual experiences of Paris.