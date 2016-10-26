A History of New York City Buildings That Were Never Built
New York City has its fair share of incredibly iconic buildings—the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, the Flatiron Building, Grand Central, the list goes on.
But the skyline could have looked entirely different than it does today.
“Never Built New York” is a new book that features many of New York City's never-built designs from the past 200 years. Highlights include the R. Buckminster Fuller's city dome, which would have encased most of Manhattan in a glass bubble; Victor Gruen's futuristic apartments on Randall Island; and John Rink's star-shaped gardens in Central Park.
These ideas never came to fruition for some reason or another, but still left an impact on designers and architects for years to come. Just imagine flying over the city if some of these thoughts had become reality—your Instagram feed would be a very different place.
If you want to see more of New York City's buildings that could have been, you can purchase “Never Built New York” from Artbook.