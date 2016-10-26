But the skyline could have looked entirely different than it does today.

“Never Built New York” is a new book that features many of New York City's never-built designs from the past 200 years. Highlights include the R. Buckminster Fuller's city dome, which would have encased most of Manhattan in a glass bubble; Victor Gruen's futuristic apartments on Randall Island; and John Rink's star-shaped gardens in Central Park.

Image zoom Courtesy of Artbook

Image zoom Courtesy of Artbook

These ideas never came to fruition for some reason or another, but still left an impact on designers and architects for years to come. Just imagine flying over the city if some of these thoughts had become reality—your Instagram feed would be a very different place.

Image zoom Courtesy of Artbook