One of the best things about visiting New York City (besides the bagels) is soaking up the city's rich history. And the great news is that sometimes you don't even have to leave your hotel room to do it.

The Big Apple is full of historic hotels (including some that are quite luxurious) that date back more than 100 years and have storied pasts full of celebrities, royalty, secret tunnels, and intrigue.

For example, a stay at The Carlyle means more than luxury — it also means staying at the hotel where JFK allegedly snuck Marilyn Monroe through secret tunnels up to his 34th floor suite after his 1961 inauguration. And having a drink at the Gramercy Park Hotel means doing much the same thing as legendary Yankee Babe Ruth, who became a regular there.

Many hotels in New York City are in landmarked buildings, like The Knickerbocker, which was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980 and designated a New York City Designated Landmark in 1988, according to the hotel. And developers are even considering turning the iconic Chrysler Building into a hotel (our art deco-loving hearts can only dream).

Whether you're sipping an Old Fashioned at the bar or walking the halls where princesses and presidents have walked before you — a stay at one of these historic hotels is sure to leave you with a story to tell.