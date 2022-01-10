You have to see it to believe it.

The Over-the-top MoMA Tower in Manhattan Just Listed Its Penthouse — and We Got a Sneak Peek Inside

Manhattan's luxury real estate market certainly doesn't lack properties that promise post card-worthy views of the Big Apple — from sleek new residences overlooking Central Park to historic properties with beautiful downtown vistas. But if you're looking for a place offering unobstructed views of the entire city, then there's one building that fits the bill: MoMA Tower.

Step inside the jaw-dropping Penthouse 78 at the ultra-modern 53 West 53.

Penthouse 78's living room at 53 West 53rd Credit: Courtesy of Evan Joseph

Known as MoMA Tower because it's adjacent to the Museum of Modern Art, the residential skyscraper soars 1,050 feet high in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. The sleek crystal shard-like structure was conceived by Pritzker Prize winner Jean Nouvel (also behind the building of The Louvre Abu Dhabi) and interior designer Thierry Despont.

The 7,455-square-foot duplex spans two floors and features four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. The soaring ceilings and full-length windows mean you can enjoy 360-degree vistas of the city skyline, including Central Park, the Hudson River, and the East River.

Penthouse 78's bedroom at 53 West 53rd Credit: Courtesy of Evan Joseph

And as much as your eyes may be fixed on the jaw-dropping views outside, the interiors of this grand residence are also worthy of attention. Despont's keen eye for impeccable quality, sophistication, and detail is apparent in every corner of the penthouse. The custom gourmet kitchen with statuary marble countertops and appliances by Miele and Sub-Zero (including a wine fridge) could make even a professional chef jealous. The main floor features a grand living room with a fireplace, two bedrooms, and a bathroom clad in Verona limestone.

A private elevator and a grand staircase take you to the 79th floor of the property, where a master suite with north, south, and east exposures delivers more of these stunning city views. Featuring polished Noir St. Laurent marble, Verona limestone, and polished Peruvian golden travertine, the master bathroom is a true piece of interior décor art.

Penthouse 78's bathroom at 53 West 53rd Credit: Courtesy of Evan Joseph

Aside from being next door to one of the best modern art museums in the world, the new owners of the penthouse can take advantage of the five-star amenities of 53 West 53. Building perks include a 65-foot lap pool, a wine-tasting room, private temperature-controlled wine vaults, a golf simulator, and a stunning private dining room with Central Park views.

The pool at 53 West 53rd Credit: Courtesy of Evan Joseph