Manhattan's Upper East Side has no shortage of buildings with a wow factor. The chic area, home to world-class eateries, the Museum Mile, and many designer boutiques, features some of the most coveted real estate listings in New York City. Development in the area started in the late 1860s when rows of brownstones began popping up. A couple of decades later, many of the facades were updated to reflect the popular at the time beaux-arts, neo-Georgian, and Renaissance revival styles. And now, you can own the most photographed townhouse in the neighborhood that was just listed for $19.5 million.

The patio at 163 East 64th St Credit: Courtesy of NestSeekers International

A living room inside of 163 East 64th St Credit: Courtesy of NestSeekers International

Located on 163 East 64th Street, the 20-foot wide, 90-foot deep neo-Georgian townhouse has a gorgeous limestone and red clay brick façade. The home spans 8,000 square feet over four stories but has an additional 1,325 square feet of air rights, which means that the new owner could add a fifth floor and a private rooftop deck.

The townhouse dates back to 1872 when John G. Prague built it. It was later re-modeled in neo-Georgian style by architect Robert D. Graham who lived there with his wife. Inside, it is a true design lover's heaven. Soaring ceilings, wainscotting, and original details ooze Old World grandeur. With its five-bedroom suites, five full baths, and three powder rooms, the house is perfect for a family. A private elevator takes you from the ground floor, where the gourmet kitchen and patio are located, to the top floor, where you can enjoy the city in the privacy of your European-style rooftop garden. The property's other standout features are an original English pine library dating back to 1872, a bar, a wine room, and a private gym.

The dining room inside 163 East 64th St Credit: Courtesy of NestSeekers International

A bedroom inside 163 East 64th St Credit: Courtesy of NestSeekers International