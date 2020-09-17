London Is Getting a Version of NYC’s High Line — and You Could Win $12k to Help Design It

Calling all designers.

London is getting its own version of New York City’s High Line park — and they’re looking for a good team to design it, according to Lonely Planet.

New York City’s High Line is an elevated park built on an abandoned train line that opened in 2009 and spans about one and a half miles along the west side of Manhattan. London’s new park will be a similar concept, to be built on an old railway viaduct between Camden Town and King’s Cross Station.

This location of this new park is especially convenient, since locals and tourists alike will be able to hop off the train and walk along this new green space. It will also connect Camden to King’s Cross by a 10 minute walk, according to a video on the Camden Highline YouTube channel.

“We’re thrilled to be taking this next big step towards [realizing] Camden’s exciting new park in the sky,” Richard Terry, chairman of the Camden Highline, told Lonely Planet. "We need it more than ever now, and I for one can’t wait to enjoy it.”

The park will run for about 1.2 kilometers (about three-quarters of a mile) and sit about eight meters (26 feet) above the ground.

Perhaps an even more exciting aspect of this project is that the Camden Highline has teamed up with Colander Associates, a business development website for designers and engineers, to look for a cutting-edge team to actually design the new green space. This competition is open to designers from all nations, whether they are experienced professionals or new to the design world.

The new park should not only be a beautiful space with lots of greenery and plant life, but also have spots for seating, art installations, cafés, spaces for charitable activities, and more, according to the Colander Associates website. Other than that, the design requirements are open. The winning design team will also receive a £10,000 (US$12,895) prize for their hard work.

The competition will run between now and Oct. 7, 2020 by 12 noon London-time (7 a.m. ET in the U.S.). This competition requires a full design concept plus written responses that are laid out on the competition’s webpage.