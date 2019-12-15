These Tree House Suites in the Austrian Alps Will Have Floor-to-ceiling Views and Personal Saunas (Video)

If you’re looking to recapture the magic of your childhood tree house with a slightly sophisticated twist, you might want to plan a vacation to the Alps.

According to Lonely Planet, Milan-based architecture firm Peter Pilcher revealed its plans for three chic tree house hotel rooms near the Austrian town of Kitzbühel, which is a popular destination for Alpine skiers.

The tree houses are more like modern hotel suites set high above the trees on wooden platforms that look a bit like giant woven baskets. According to Dezeen, the Tree Suites are constructed in a “diagrid frame,” which employs intersecting wooden beams in a diagonal pattern.

Image zoom Courtesy of Peter Pichler Architecture

Image zoom Courtesy of Peter Pichler Architecture

Each suite is between 60 and 80 square meters (645 to 861 square feet) and comes with a large bedroom, bathroom, living room, and personal sauna, according to Lonely Planet.

From the bedroom, guests will be able to look out over the snow-covered trees to the gorgeous, Alpine landscape in the distance using a “glazed window wall” that allows for a spectacular, unobstructed view.

Image zoom Courtesy of Peter Pichler Architecture

According to Dezeen, the architecture firm intends for these incredible suites, as part of a seven-star hotel, will help visitors commune with nature, as well as boost relaxation. “The connection between men and nature is a fundamental criterion in this project," said a spokesperson for Peter Pilcher to Dezeen. “It should activate and amplify human senses with the use of simple and local materials while slowing down and living a moment within the top of the trees. A spatial experience within nature.”

Image zoom Courtesy of Peter Pichler Architecture

The firm was inspired by Austrian traditional timber architecture, but executed it with a modern twist. The Tree Suites are mostly made out of wood. During the day, their patterns will “create a playful effect of light and shadows,” according to Dezeen. At night, lights inside the suites will give them a warm glow in the midst of the snowy landscape.

According to Dezeen, the Tree Suites will also have access to the main hotel, which will have a restaurant and spa services. It is currently not known when these Tree Suites will be available, or how much they will cost per booking.

More information about Peter Pilcher and its projects can be found on the firm’s website.