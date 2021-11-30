This Waterfront Home in Hudson Valley Just Hit the Market for $45 Million — Take a Look Inside

Luxury real estate often possesses a wow factor that, while extremely impressive, can be replicated. But every once in a while, a property will come on the market that is unique and one-of-a-kind, and promises to remain so forever. Well, a similar home just hit the market in New York's Hudson Valley, and it's truly a sight to behold.

Exterior Ledgerock Lane home in Hyde Park, NY of Hudson Valley during golden hour Credit: Courtesy of Corcoran Country Living

The sprawling 14,800-square-foot estate was built on a rock ledge cantilevering the Hudson River in Hyde Park, NY, and sits on more than 10 acres. The home took five years to build and was designed by architect Lee Ledbetter in 2011, who wanted residents to feel like they were floating on the river. But because current setback laws require homes built on riverfront terrain to be at least 100 feet from the river, there can never be a similar property.

Lavish marble living room at Ledgerock Lane home in Hyde Park, NY of Hudson Valley Credit: Courtesy of Corcoran Country Living

To reach the jaw-dropping estate, you enter through a gate and drive a quarter of a mile down a private driveway. The limestone-and-glass home features floor-to-ceiling windows and offers breathtaking river and mountain views from almost every room.

Floor to ceiling windows in large library at Ledgerock Lane home in Hyde Park, NY of Hudson Valley Credit: Courtesy of Corcoran Country Living

Speaking of the rooms, there are five bedrooms and eight bathrooms spread over two levels. Inside, no expense has been spared to create a bespoke luxury environment. Multiple fireplaces, exotic woods, and rare stones have been sourced from Africa, South America, and Europe, while the façade is wrapped in fossilized French limestone. The new owners will have a theater room, an indoor swimming pool, a spa, and a gym to keep them entertained. The outdoor living space is just as impressive. It includes a 5,000-square-foot travertine deck, a sculpture garden, a salt-water pool, an outdoor kitchen, and a fire pit, all perched above the Hudson River.

Bedroom at Ledgerock Lane home in Hyde Park, NY of Hudson Valley Credit: Courtesy of Corcoran Country Living

Marble bathroom and tub in Ledgerock Lane home in Hyde Park, NY of Hudson Valley Credit: Courtesy of Corcoran Country Living

And since this house was clearly made for hosting and entertaining, when you have visitors, they can stay in the nearby 2,500-square-foot guest house and park their car in the garage that can fit up to 18 vehicles and a car wash. Of course, when traffic is horrible, you can get here by helicopter or seaplane, too — there is a landing pad and a dock next to the house. Finally, one of the best things about this property is that the land on the opposite shore is protected, so another development will never ruin your views.

Aerial view at Ledgerock Lane home in Hyde Park, NY of Hudson Valley Credit: Courtesy of Corcoran Country Living