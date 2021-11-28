This '70s-chic Beverly Hills Home Just Hit the Market for $12 Million — Take a Look
It’s a midcentury modern dream.
As one of the priciest zip codes in the country, home to many celebrities and luxury hotels, Beverly Hills has no shortage of noteworthy real estate. So, for a 90210 listing to make the news, it really needs to be extraordinarily special. Case in point: This historic '70s home that just came up for sale and is already the talk of the town.
The Trousdale Estates property is a striking reminder of the timeless appeal of midcentury modern design. Modernist architect Raul F. Garduno conceived the 5,409-square-foot house in 1971, and this is the first time it has come on the market since it was built. Known for his multi-story, angular, and geometric-inspired buildings, Garduno designed this one as a low-rise, two-level crescent-shaped home, making it all the more unique and desirable.
The property features original wood paneling, popcorn ceilings, exposed beams, and vertical blinds. Floor-to-ceiling windows let plenty of sunlight in and allow you to enjoy stunning canyon and city views. The living room in the sprawling four-bedroom, four-bathroom (and four-car garage) property has a gorgeous black granite fireplace, ochre-hued carpet, and even a mini Japanese Zen garden with a skylight above it. A formal dining room, contemporary kitchen, a breakfast room, and a den complete the interior on the main floor. A gilded ceiling and a circular sunken tub transform the master bathroom into one of the most glamorous spaces in the house.
Outside, a curvy pool matches the unique architecture of the home. An outdoor fireplace, grassy yard, and a dining area create the perfect conditions for alfresco dinners and sunbathing.
During the pandemic, the Trousdale Estates home served as the showroom for Casa Perfect, part of the renowned contemporary design gallery The Future Perfect.
Interested in making this one-of-a-kind house your own? It comes with an $11,995,000 price tag, and you can find the official listing here.
- This '70s-chic Beverly Hills Home Just Hit the Market for $12 Million — Take a Look
- This Swiss Face Oil Uses Caviar-sourced Retinol — and Yes, It Really Works
- Loro Piana Just Released Luxurious, Cashmere-swathed Candles in Time for the Holidays
- This Exclusive Bahamas Resort Just Launched a Rosé Pop-up Inspired by the Versailles Garden