This '70s-chic Beverly Hills Home Just Hit the Market for $12 Million — Take a Look

As one of the priciest zip codes in the country, home to many celebrities and luxury hotels, Beverly Hills has no shortage of noteworthy real estate. So, for a 90210 listing to make the news, it really needs to be extraordinarily special. Case in point: This historic '70s home that just came up for sale and is already the talk of the town.

The living room inside of 1650 Carla Ridge Beverly Hills Credit: Blake Bronstad/Courtesy of Sotheby's International Realty

Interior of 1650 Carla Ridge Beverly Hills Credit: Blake Bronstad/Courtesy of Sotheby's International Realty

The Trousdale Estates property is a striking reminder of the timeless appeal of midcentury modern design. Modernist architect Raul F. Garduno conceived the 5,409-square-foot house in 1971, and this is the first time it has come on the market since it was built. Known for his multi-story, angular, and geometric-inspired buildings, Garduno designed this one as a low-rise, two-level crescent-shaped home, making it all the more unique and desirable.

The property features original wood paneling, popcorn ceilings, exposed beams, and vertical blinds. Floor-to-ceiling windows let plenty of sunlight in and allow you to enjoy stunning canyon and city views. The living room in the sprawling four-bedroom, four-bathroom (and four-car garage) property has a gorgeous black granite fireplace, ochre-hued carpet, and even a mini Japanese Zen garden with a skylight above it. A formal dining room, contemporary kitchen, a breakfast room, and a den complete the interior on the main floor. A gilded ceiling and a circular sunken tub transform the master bathroom into one of the most glamorous spaces in the house.

The dining room inside 1650 Carla Ridge Beverly Hills Credit: Blake Bronstad/Courtesy of Sotheby's International Realty

Outside, a curvy pool matches the unique architecture of the home. An outdoor fireplace, grassy yard, and a dining area create the perfect conditions for alfresco dinners and sunbathing.

A bedroom inside 1650 Carla Ridge Beverly Hills Credit: Blake Bronstad/Courtesy of Sotheby's International Realty

During the pandemic, the Trousdale Estates home served as the showroom for Casa Perfect, part of the renowned contemporary design gallery The Future Perfect.