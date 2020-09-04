This Record-breaking Glass Bridge in China Is for People Who Love Stomach-churning Heights

The world’s longest glass-bottomed bridge opened to the public in China earlier this month.

The bridge spans 1,726 feet across the Lianjiang River in southern China’s Huangchuan Three Gorges Scenic Area. It dangles about 660 feet above the river, providing a memorable walk across for those brave enough to step onto the glass bridge.

The bridge was designed by the Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University as a tourist attraction for the area. It was created with a few expansions for platforms, about 28 feet wide, where tourists can pause for photographs as they make their way across the terrifying glass walkway.

The glass bottom is composed of three layers of tempered laminated glass, about 1.7 inches (4.5 centimeters) thick. It’s designed to be completely see-through, giving tourists the sensation of walking hundreds of feet above the flowing river, where boats may be passing through as tourists cross.

The bridge is capable of accommodating up to 500 visitors at a time, according to Dezeen. Its guardrails are made of stainless steel and the bridge towers and main cables are a shocking red that pop against the greenery of the gorges.

The bridge was completed earlier this year and was officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the longest glass-bottomed bridge in the world earlier this summer. But it may not retain its title for long.

Image zoom Lianzhou Qingtian Tourism Development Co., Ltd.

There are more than 2,300 glass bridges in China, according to the BBC, and new projects are constantly jockeying for the titles of biggest, longest, and scariest. In 2016, the Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge became the longest glass bridge in the world at 1,410 feet — although it closed two weeks after its opening after being overwhelmed with visitors. In 2017, the Hongyagu suspension bridge took the title of longest — and most terrifying. It was designed to swing as people walk across it, adding a gut-churning element of fear to the 1,600-foot-long bridge.