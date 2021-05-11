6 Private Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings Are Opening to the Public for Virtual Tours This Weekend

Over the past year, the shift from real-life travel to virtual exploration has allowed art lovers to visit unique places and delve into important collections from around the world without leaving home. This weekend, architecture fans will get a treat when six private Frank Lloyd Wright buildings across the country open their doors for virtual Zoom tours.

Frank Lloyd Wright Seamour and Gerte Shavin House Frank Lloyd Wright's Seamour and Gerte Shavin House | Credit: Pat Mahoney

Starting this Friday to Sunday, Frank Lloyd Wright enthusiasts can take part in a three-day virtual journey to some of his famed structures around the country. The tour will feature five private homes and one church, with each visit guided by the people who interact closely with the buildings.

Sutton House Frank Lloyd Wright's Sutton House in Nebraska | Credit: Gregory Dowell

On Friday, virtual visitors will see The Dorothy Ann and Sterling Kinney House in Amarillo, Texas and The Zeigler House in Frankfort, Kentucky. On Saturday, the tour will start with one of Wright's last buildings ever made, the Pilgrim Congregational Church in Redding, California. The afternoon tour will be of the Sutton House in McCook, Nebraska, a building that "suffered from a number of unsympathetic alterations" before its current owners commissioned a complete restoration. And Sunday's tours will include the Shavin House in Chattanooga, Tennessee and the Margaret and Patrick Kinney House in Lancaster, Wisconsin.

All of the homes included in the weekend tour are private residences that are typically not open to visitors.

Because the tours will take place live via Zoom, there will be opportunities for visitors to ask questions and virtually interact with the tour leaders. Recordings will be available to watch online shortly after.

Tickets for the weekend-long virtual tour are $135 and include a yearlong membership to the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy (which allows free or discounted admission to many Wright buildings across the country). For more information, visit the conservancy's website.