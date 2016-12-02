19 Bathtubs Around the World With Breathtaking Views

By Stephanie Wu December 02, 2016
Credit: Courtesy of Epic Road

There are several things that can make or break a trip: airport accessibility, hotel availability, the number of great restaurants.

But there are also amenities you may not think about until you arrive—how easy it is to get a taxi or Uber, the attentiveness of the hotel staff, or the view from your hotel bathtub.

If you've never booked a trip based on the bathtub view, these photos may change your mind.

We asked travel company Epic Road, who can plan ultra-luxurious safaris and vacations, to share their favorite bathtub perches. And if this does inspire a trip, they're the ones who can help you get the exact room—and the exact view.

Molori Safari Lodge, Madikwe Game Reserve, South Africa

Rangá Iceland

Credit: Courtesy of Epic Road

This outdoor hot tub comes with unbelievable views of the Northern Lights.

Wolwedans Dunes Lodge, Namibia

Credit: Andrew Harper

Oryx—antelope that have adapted to the desert—tend to gather near this tub.

Sanctuary Baines' Camp, Okavango Delta, Botswana

Credit: Courtesy of Epic Road

This safari camp is known for its amazing baths, and you may even see hippo, elephants, and big cats while you're relaxing away.

Song Saa Private Island, Cambodia

Credit: Courtesy of Epic Road

At this outdoor tub on a private island resort in Cambodia, you'll feel almost as if you're bathing in the warm ocean.

Ayada, Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, Maldives

Credit: Courtesy of Epic Road

This freestanding tub in the Maldives comes with incredible bath amenities—as well as gorgeous water views.

Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur, India

Credit: Courtesy of Epic Road

At the Taj Lake Palace, you can take their Jiva Spa Boat (outfitted with a hot tub) out for a spin.

Huvafen Fushi, Kaafu, Maldives

Credit: Courtesy of Epic Road

Ask for the Lagoon Bungalow at Huvafen Fushi for this perfectly situated bathtub.

The Elephant Camp, Zimbabwe

Credit: Courtesy of Epic Road

You can take a dip indoors or out at this camp, located by Zambezi River.

Serengeti Bushtops, Tanzania

Credit: Courtesy of Epic Road

A bubble bath at sunset is the ideal way to end a day of touring.

The Conrad, Rangali Island, Maldives

Credit: Courtesy of Epic Road

An open-air hot tub that manages to feel completely private, thanks to surrounding greenery.

The Twelve Apostles, Cape Town, South Africa

Credit: Courtesy of Epic Road

The best view of all of Cape Town might just be from this bathtub, in the hotel's presidential suite.

Lukula Camp, Selous Private Reserve, Tanzania

Credit: Courtesy of Epic Road

Among the over-the-top features at this camp are two copper bathtubs floating on the water.

Umaid Bhawan Palace, Rajasthan, India

Credit: Courtesy of Epic Road

The bathtub in the Maharani Suite is a work of art in itself: it was carved from a single piece of pink Italian marble.

Ngorongoro Crater Lodge, Tanzania

Credit: Courtesy of Epic Road

This ultra-romantic lodge has everything you need for quiet soak—with champagne, of course.

Okahirongo Elephant Lodge, Namibia

Credit: Courtesy of Epic Road

This big-enough-for-two bath was designed for use any time of day—an early morning soak, an afternoon respite, or candlelit evening dip.

North Island, Seychelles

Credit: Courtesy of Epic Road

Ask for Villa 11 so you can get this oversized marble bath—it's almost as good of a perk as the secret entrance to the beach that also comes with the villa.

Four Seasons, Petite Anse, Seychelles

Credit: Courtesy of Epic Road

Leave it to the Four Seasons to design this pitch-perfect bath nook—it's the only thing that could drag us away from the Seychelles' gorgeous beaches.

Lamp No Yado, Sanctuary Cape, Japan

Credit: Courtesy of Epic Road

Japan's bathing culture is a large part of its history. Head to this onsen on the Ishikawa Prefecture for utter serenity.

By Stephanie Wu