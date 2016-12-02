There are several things that can make or break a trip: airport accessibility, hotel availability, the number of great restaurants.

But there are also amenities you may not think about until you arrive—how easy it is to get a taxi or Uber, the attentiveness of the hotel staff, or the view from your hotel bathtub.

If you've never booked a trip based on the bathtub view, these photos may change your mind.

We asked travel company Epic Road, who can plan ultra-luxurious safaris and vacations, to share their favorite bathtub perches. And if this does inspire a trip, they're the ones who can help you get the exact room—and the exact view.