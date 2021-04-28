This Clear-bottomed Pool Hangs Between 2 Buildings in London

London is taking swimming to new heights. A new see-through pool suspended 115 feet in the air between two apartment buildings will open on May 19, according to The Daily Mail.

Called the Sky Pool, this aerial wonder — floating about 10 stories high — is part of the Embassy Gardens, a mixed-use community from EcoWorld Ballymore. It's located next to the U.S. Embassy in the Nine Elms neighborhood of London, not far from the Thames River.

Embassy Gardens sky pool Credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty

About 82 feet long, 16 feet wide, and 10 feet deep, the acrylic pool was built in a factory in Colorado and carefully moved across the Atlantic for installation. Those taking a dip will have views of the Houses of Parliament and London Eye.

But the exclusive experience won't be open to the public, CNN reported. As part of the housing complex, it will be limited to the residents of its approximately 2,000 homes and apartments.

The Eg:le Club pool area, which is safely on a solid rooftop, also features a spa, bar, and orangery. For those who prefer a more opaque ground, an aerial walkway between the two buildings sits adjacent to the pool.

The idea started rather organically, according to the building's site. In 2013, they were trying to figure out where to locate the complex's pool when they realized the only open space was between its two Legacy Buildings. "As thinking developed, the gauntlet was thrown down: The pool should be a sky pool, something transparent so swimmers could see the ground, and people below could see the sky," the site describes of the innovative concept.

person swimming in the Embassy Gardens sky pool Credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty

Working with architects Hal Currey and Arup Associates and structural engineer Eckersley O'Callaghan, they detailed how to suspend the pool between the buildings — a distance of about 45 feet. And if the pool itself isn't enough of a spectacle, they also added five modes of lightning "to add to the feeling of magic."

"The vision for the Sky Pool stemmed from a desire to push the boundaries in the capability of construction and engineering," Ballymore's Sean Mulryan told The Daily Mail.

The pool was originally scheduled to open last summer, but delayed because of the pandemic. The livestreamed opening ceremony, hosted by radio and TV personality Roman Kemp, will feature a performance by the Aquabatix synchronized swimming team.