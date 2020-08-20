Mansion From Beyonce's Visual Album 'Black Is King' Is on the Market — for $125 Million

The historic home in Beverly Hills has played host to the media moguls, presidents, and now Bey.

In July, Beyonce blessed the world by releasing her latest visual album, Black Is King, on Disney+. The album is a true treat for both our ears and our eyes thanks to Beyonce’s vocals, style, and location choices. Loved the musical event? if you’re a big enough fan, you can own one of the set locations from Black Is King for yourself.

Image zoom Disney+

For the album, Beyonce shot several scenes at a gorgeous Spanish-style mansion known as the Beverly House. The home, located in Beverly Hills, is the ideal backdrop for the colorful visual feast thanks to its light pink hue and pops of green foliage. And if it all looks a little familiar that’s because it also appeared in both "The Godfather" and "The Bodyguard." Now, that very home can be in your real estate portfolio for an easy $125 million.

“Among the most unique trophy properties in the United States is The Beverly House, the former estate of world-renowned newspaper magnate, William Randolph Hearst and famed actress, Marion Davies,” The Agency wrote about the listing.

It continues, “In a coveted location only three blocks from Sunset Boulevard and the Beverly Hills Hotel, The Beverly House features 18 bedrooms and suites, a near Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis court, two projection/screening rooms, a commercial-grade kitchen, terraces to accommodate 400 or more guests for a seated dinner and grounds to accommodate more than 1,000 people, among other attributes.”

If you’re worried about security with a home like this, don’t be. According to the listing, the home comes with “extreme privacy and security” along with four security gates and several perimeter housing structures.

The home, the listing explains, was designed by Gordon Kaufmann, who also happened to design the Hoover Dam.

Beyond its gorgeous exterior, the home also comes with a two-story library, a formal living room, a state-of-the-art spa, a billiards room, and more.

Image zoom Disney+

“Serving as both a destination on Jacqueline and John F. Kennedy's honeymoon and the West Coast Presidential Election Headquarters for JFK, The Beverly House is truly anchored in American legend,” the listing adds. “Together with the adjacent property, this is an incredible opportunity to own one of the country’s most treasured properties, with unparalleled luxury, privacy, and grounds to roam.”