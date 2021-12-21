This property checks all the boxes for buyers looking for pre-war character and modern design.

This $7-million All-glass NYC Penthouse Has a Private Pool and Stunning City Views — See Inside

An exquisite and rare architectural gem is now on the market in one of the coolest New York City neighborhoods, and it could be yours for $6.95 million. No, we're not talking about a new hotel-branded residence, although living in your favorite luxury hotel does sound like an absolute treat. While the Big Apple has no shortage of picture-perfect new real estate developments, this one is located in a classic pre-war building on the Lower East Side.

The stairwell and kitchen and dinning room at 15 Rivington Street Credit: Courtesy of VHT Studios for The Corcoran Group

The spectacular triplex occupies the top of 15 Rivington Street, just around the corner from the famous Katz's Delicatessen (another perk). It has all the amenities of a new building, plus the charm and character of traditional pre-war buildings in Manhattan, such as exposed brick walls, high ceilings, and a wood-burning fireplace.

The living room inside 15 Rivington Street Credit: Courtesy of VHT Studios for The Corcoran Group

But the most impressive features of the 2,100-square-foot property are the floor-to-ceiling windows and private roof deck that allow you to enjoy incredible city views. The deck is also the ultimate entertainer's paradise with a fully equipped outdoor kitchen and a year-round heated lap pool.

The kitchen inside 15 Rivington Street Credit: Courtesy of VHT Studios for The Corcoran Group

Inside, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom penthouse has a completely renovated spacious kitchen with high-end appliances and a breakfast island, soaring ceilings, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, and glass walls. And unlike some properties in pre-war buildings, this one actually comes with plenty of storage space, a laundry unit, a private elevator, and central heating.

A Bedroom inside 15 Rivington Street Credit: Courtesy of VHT Studios for The Corcoran Group