Architecture + Design

You Can Rent the 'House of Gucci' Villa on Lake Como — for One Night Only
The 16th-century estate is as exquisite as you'd expect.
This Waterfront Home in Hudson Valley Just Hit the Market for $45 Million — Take a Look Inside
It's a true architectural masterpiece.
This '70s-chic Beverly Hills Home Just Hit the Market for $12 Million — Take a Look
It’s a midcentury modern dream.
This Stunning Golf Destination in France Is Expanding — and It's More Luxurious Than Ever
The Loire Valley boasts more than just exceptional wine and golf, and Les Bordes Estate wants the rest of the world to experience its offerings.
This Brand-new Cabo Hotel Has Rare Mezcal Tastings and a Weekly Taco Truck
There's no better place from which to explore the city's trendy Gallery District.
4 Simple Ways to Take Your Holiday Decor to the Next Level, According to an Interior Designer
It just takes a little sprinkle of holiday magic.