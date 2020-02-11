This Might Be the Trendiest Airbnb We’ve Seen — and You Can Actually Buy Everything in It

Image zoom Claire Esparros

Sometimes you can snag a stay in an Airbnb that’s full of comfortable bedding, well-designed amenities, and downright cute decor. The only downside is that you can’t take the items from your rental home.

Unless you stay in a beautifully designed farmhouse in Kennebunk, Maine, that is.

According to Dezeen, furniture brand Pieces By An Aesthetic Pursuit has refurbished and designed a truly well-appointed “shoppable stay” in the town of Kennebunk. Everything in the Airbnb home was curated and designed the Pieces collection.

When you stay in the Pieces home, you can fully immerse yourself in the brand's aesthetically pleasing products – and even buy something to take home if you choose.

“By creating a destination vacation design experience, we eliminate the noise found in both traditional brick-and-mortar and digital retail settings," Pieces co-founder Jenny Kaplan said to Dezeen. The project is a colaboration with her husband, Chris Corrado, and our best friend Tai Coombs.

The historic, 2,995-square-foot home was built in 1878 and has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a kitchen, lots of living space, and indoor and outdoor dining areas. While the exterior retains its historic charm (and a lovely, red paint job), the inside has been transformed into a modern design lover’s paradise.

Some of the best pieces in the home include a 60-foot, curvy rainbow rug; a fuzzy “teddy bear” chair; a velvet-and-stone combo coffee table; and lots of other beautiful accent pieces. According to Dezeen, the products come from the Swiss furniture company Vitra and designers Jasper Morrison and Alvar Aalto.

In addition to being aesthetically pleasing, the home is also just a wonderful Airbnb for you and a few friends. Along with its beautiful design, the home can easily sleep six people between one king and two queen beds, provides WiFi access, has air conditioning on the first floor, heating, a TV, and a washer and dryer. Plus, the town of Kennebunk is perfect for anyone looking to go on a New England summer getaway filled with lobster rolls and old fashioned ice cream.

The Airbnb stay is currently bookable for $490 per night (split between six people, only $82 per person). For more information or to make a booking, visit the home’s page on Airbnb.

If you’d like to purchase anything you see in the house, visit the Pieces Homes website. Some pricing is listed, though many prices are available upon request.