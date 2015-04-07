Culture and Design

Culture and design shape the way we see the world, from the airplanes we board to explore the globe to the languages we encounter along the way. For many travelers, culture is why they plan trips and journey to new places.It can mean anything from food and customs to religious beliefs and popular songs. Travel + Leisure pays close attention to the arts and to history, including architecture and local landmarks, theater and film, and music and books. Whether you are researching the latest museum exhibition to catch, or seeking a behind-the-scenes look at the architecture of an iconic monument—even hunting for the absolute perfect road-trip playlist to download, Travel + Leisure is here with the answers.World CultureCatch a showing of Diwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (better known to its adherents as DDLJ) before you fly to Mumbai, where a local theater played the 1995 film for 20 straight years. Stand with the groundlings in the pit of the rebuilt Globe Theatre in London for a performance of one of Shakespeare’s most beloved plays. Pay tribute to Fela Kuti with a concert at Lagos’s New Afrika Shrine: a nightclub founded by the legendary Nigerian musician’s son, Femi (himself a bandleader, like both father and brother Seun). Explore the gothic beauty of the Cloisters, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s medieval collection, at the northern edge of Manhattan. Walk China’s Great Wall. Tour the 2,500-year-old ruins of Persepolis.There are so many different ways to experience the world, and art—or rather, the many aesthetic products of many world cultures—both tells a story about the people who made it and envelops its audience in a new story. It is perhaps the most profound way for human beings to reach across time and space for understanding. As Carl Sagan says of writing, these imaginative acts are “perhaps the greatest of human inventions, binding together people, citizens of distant epochs, who never knew one another…proof that humans can work magic.”

TV Chef Andrew Zimmern on Why He's Crashing Family Dinners for His New Show

The Emmy- and James Beard Award-winning TV personality is crashing family meals around the country to document the tradition for his new show.
The Backstreet Boys Are Planning a Christmas-themed Las Vegas Residency — Here's How to Get Tickets

"A Very Backstreet Christmas Party" will feature new songs from the boy band's upcoming Christmas album.
This Renovated School Bus in Arkansas Is a Glamper's Dream

And it sits in the "Folk Music Capital of the World."
With Cutting-edge Architecture and World-class Museums, Doha Is a City For the Future

 The cosmopolitan capital of Qatar could offer a blueprint for how cities look in the next century, or more.
This New Glass-bottomed Train in China Is Designed to Look Like a Panda

Riders can enjoy 270-degree views, thanks to the train's glass bottom.
Disney's Newest Cruise Ship Will Feature an Epic Marvel-themed Dining Experience

Introducing Avengers: Quantum Encounter.
The Future of Hotels Is Female — and These 6 Hoteliers Are Changing the Game

When it comes to running hotels, men have traditionally ruled. But a new generation of female entrepreneurs is shaking things up—and changing the face of the industry.
Step Into Monet's Most Famous Paintings With This New Immersive Experience

This new immersive exhibit is coming to San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta, and more.
This 'Gossip Girl'-themed Hotel Package Is Available for the Month of July — Just in Time for the Show's Reboot

Houston Might Be the Most Exciting City for Art in the United States —  Here's What to See

Stay at the Greek Villa of One of History's Most Beloved Travel Writers

A Disney Exhibit Is Headed To the Met at the End of 2021

You Can Buy a Luxury Residence in the London Building Where James Bond Was Born

For more than a century, the building has been closed to the public, but it'll reopen next year with a hotel, restaurant, spa, and residences that you can purchase now.

This Home Essentials Kit From Muji Is Perfect for First-time Airbnb Hosts

Famous Rembrandt Painting in Amsterdam Restored Using AI

Gaudí's First Barcelona Home Will Open As an Airbnb for One Night Only This Fall

How the Director of Disney's 'Luca' Captured the Spirit of the Italian Riviera - and Why He Thinks You Should Visit

You Can Rent the Atlanta Home Where Outkast Got Their Start for Only $25

Actors Bring Famous Paintings to Life at the Pageant of the Masters - and This Hotel Has the VIP Hookup

Paris's Arc de Triomphe Is Getting a Temporary Makeover This Fall

Inspired by Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights,' Presidente Is Giving Away $96,000

This Stunning World Map Is Made of Legos - and It's Perfect for Travelers

Rick Steves Knows You Want to Return to Europe - Here Are His Top Picks for Where to Go

'Immersive Van Gogh' Is Coming to New York City With Its Largest Exhibit Yet

This 'Friends'-themed Cruise Is Perfect for Ultimate Fans of the Show

A Mini Replica of the Statue of Liberty Is on Its Way From France to Washington D.C.

One of Paris's Most Iconic Museums Is Opening Its First North American Location in an Unexpected U.S. City

NYC to Host Epic Concert for 60,000 People in Central Park This Summer to Celebrate Reopening

Rosewood Is Launching New Local Experiences at Hotels Around the World

This Tribeca Hotel Has a Private Screening Room With Theater Snacks so You Can Have Your Own Film Festival

Watch the Emotional First Trailer for Upcoming Film About Anthony Bourdain

Coachella and Stagecoach Music Festivals to Return April 2022

The First Hotel on NYC's Roosevelt Island Is Now Open

Hôtel Les Deux Gares Is the Coolest, and Most Colorful, New Place to Stay in Paris

Listen to Vintage Vinyl Then Soak in an Outdoor 'Tub' at This Instagram-worthy Airbnb in Joshua Tree

10 UNESCO World Heritage Sites To See in Your Lifetime, According to T+L's Travel Advisors

This Airbnb in the California Desert Is Glamorous, Modern, and Totally Private

Relive the Golden Days of Train Travel at These Iconic Railway Hotels Across Canada

