This $9 Makeup Bag Keeps Travelers Organized and Mess-free on the Go — and It Has So Much Space

Every time I travel, there’s one thing I fail to consider until it’s too late: where I’m going to stow my makeup. As a result, my cosmetics usually end up dumping out in my carry-on from their usual drawstring pouch, making an unnecessary mess and taking up more space than needed.

After searching around for a bag that’s spacious enough to fit my extensive makeup routine, I stumbled upon the Cubetastic Makeup Bag, which is currently on sale for as little as $9 at Amazon. It has been awarded more than 1,300 perfect ratings by happy customers, and is the solution I’ve been looking for to make packing for vacation just a little easier.

While it comes in nine colors and two sizes (small and large), the small black version is the biggest steal at $9. This sleek and roomy makeup bag features two zippered openings that lead into a large main compartment and three smaller pockets to keep your cosmetics and brushes firmly in place. A handle on the side of the bag makes it easy to pull out of your carry-on for use on the go, and the canvas material is durable enough to withstand the wear and tear of daily use.

A water-resistant fabric and plastic lining ensure that even if your makeup spills, the rest of your bag isn’t a mess, and double zippers are durable and resistant to breaking. With measurements of 9.4 inches by 5.5 inches by 3.9 inches, this portable and handy tote easily slides into your luggage, keeping your makeup organized without occupying too much space.

If you’re looking for a new travel makeup bag, shoppers confirm that this is the best choice at an affordable price point. In fact, one customer called it the “best cosmetics bag I’ve ever bought,” noting that they especially love the “side opening along with [the] typical zipper at the top.” Another shopper added that the “open front compartment is amazing for accessing everything inside with your brushes laid out neatly,” calling it “well made” and “perfect for all my necessities.”

While the black bag is only $9, customers reveal that it is high-quality enough to stay with you for years to come. One shopper shared that they’ve “had this for a year now,” calling it “the best purchase.” They added that they “traveled across the country with this in my suitcase,” and “no makeup [was] damaged.” Another shopper noted that the bag was “small enough to fit in my carry-on” but “big enough to fit all my products.”

Even professional makeup artists swear by this bag, with one person explaining that it’s “super sturdy” and “great quality.” They also “instantly loved all the [inside] slots” which “hold a variety of products.” In fact, they liked the bag so much that they “can’t wait to buy more” to hold hair products as well.

Picking up a makeup bag before your next vacation will make packing so much easier, and for just $9, the shopper-loved Cubetastic Makeup Bag is a great choice. With its lightweight yet spacious design, you don’t have to worry about your cosmetics flying loose around your bag, and you can finally rest assured they will stay firmly in place and accessible to you.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $9.

