Shoppers Call This LED Lantern a ‘Lifesaver’ for Camping — and It’s Only $16 at Amazon

Not to mention it doubles as a portable phone charger.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 5, 2023 05:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

LED Light and Charger One-off tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

When packing for a camping trip, there are several essentials that have earned a permanent spot in most packs. A tent, high-quality sleeping bag, and warm clothes are among that list, but when night falls, how do you plan to keep your campground well lit — or charge your phone for that matter? 

The more that technology advances, the easier it becomes to add excess items to your pack, but we found one piece of gear that satisfies two purposes may be an essential moving forward. Right now, the CT Capetronix LED Camping Lantern is on sale for as little as $17 (thanks to a special on-site coupon), and doubles as both a light and charger for your devices to upgrade your campsite.

LED Light and Charger One-off

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $17 with on-site coupon (originally $23)

This two-pack of camping lights is rechargeable and offers up to 10 hours of light while fully recharging in just two hours via the accompanying USB cord. The anti-glare shell protects your eyes from blinding light, and without the need for batteries, it’s both eco-friendly and convenient. Three levels of brightness work to suit your camping needs from dusk to dawn, and the lantern even offers flashing and SOS modes to alert other campers of any emergencies that may arise.

It stands to reason that there are no charging ports out in the woods, but this lantern duo contains built-in USB output ports that are suitable for charging your devices in emergency situations. They’re also lightweight and easily attached to your backpack for illumination on the go, or for hanging from your tent or camping setup via a convenient hook. Plus, the rain-resistant shell makes these lights uniquely prepared to take on any weather that mother nature may throw your way. 

LED Light and Charger One-off

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 with on-site coupon (originally $33)

Shoppers have awarded these lanterns more than 5,000 perfect ratings at Amazon, and have even touted it as a “lifesaver” for both inclement weather and their camping needs. In fact, one shopper raved about the durability of the lanterns, explaining that “I accidentally ran it over with my SUV” and it “still worked just fine when I ran to pick it up.” They also added that “these make great camping lights, and for the price I really can’t complain.”

As for the battery life of the lanterns, customers confirm that they can effectively hold a charge — even on lengthier trips. One shopper noted that they went on a “camping trip for two nights” and “charged it once [with] no issues with the brightness.” Another person wrote that the “battery lasts a long time” adding that they’re great for camping as well as a “safety light on walks.”

LED Light and Charger One-off

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 with on-site coupon (originally $23)

Safety should be your first priority when preparing for your next camping excursion, and the CT Capetronix LED Camping Lantern set provides both light and a back-up battery to your devices for extra protection while you’re enjoying nature. With prices starting as low as $16, this two-pack of lanterns is lightweight enough to strap onto your pack last-minute so you never have to worry about losing power, and can lean into the adventure. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $17. 

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
European Travel Plug Adapter, VINTAR International Power Adaptor with 2 USB Ports
These Flight Attendant-approved Outlet Adapters Are ‘Essential’ for International Travel — and They’re on Sale
INIU Portable Charger Tout
Travelers Love This High-speed Portable Charger Than Holds a Full Week of Charge in Reserve — and It’s 77% Off
best camping lanterns
The Best Camping Lanterns for Your Next Outdoor Getaway
KIZEN Collapsible LED Solar Lantern
Campers 'Highly Recommend' This Compact Solar Lantern, and It's on Sale Today Only
Best Gifts for Outdoorsmen
The 51 Best Gifts for Outdoorsmen of 2023
the-best-headlamps-tout
The Best Headlamps of 2023, According to Outdoor Experts
Best Lighted Makeup Mirrors for Travel
The 8 Best Lighted Makeup Mirrors for Travel of 2023
Amazon Presidents Day Early Deals Tout
The 20 Best Early Presidents Day Deals at Amazon for Travelers Up to 60% Off
Best Carbon Monoxide Detectors for Travel in 2023
The 6 Best Travel-sized Carbon Monoxide Detectors of 2023
ZIUTY Wireless Earbuds
Even Apple AirPods Pro Fans Are Picking Up a Pair of These Sleek $22 Headphones From Amazon
Fanny Pack Hack Save Leg Room Tout
This Clever Bag Trick Helped Me Save So Much Legroom in Coach, and I'm Never Looking Back
Amazon Long Weekend Sale Tout
Amazon’s Kicking Off the Long Weekend With Up to 60% Off Travel Gear and Accessories
UCOMX Nano 3 in 1 Wireless Charger
This Genius TikTok Hack Helps Travelers Charge All of Their Apple Devices at Once
7 Best Solar Phone Chargers of 2022
The 7 Best Solar Phone Chargers of 2023
Brouk and Co ACE 3-in-1 Portable Wireless Fast Charging Pad
This Oprah-loved Travel Essential Can Charge 3 Devices at Once — and It’s on Sale Right Now
Karecel Rechargeable Hand Warmers Tout
Travelers Love This Popular $25 Hand Warmer That Heats Up in Seconds and Doubles As a Portable Charger