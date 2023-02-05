Shoppers Call This LED Lantern a ‘Lifesaver’ for Camping — and It’s Only $16 at Amazon

When packing for a camping trip, there are several essentials that have earned a permanent spot in most packs. A tent, high-quality sleeping bag, and warm clothes are among that list, but when night falls, how do you plan to keep your campground well lit — or charge your phone for that matter?

The more that technology advances, the easier it becomes to add excess items to your pack, but we found one piece of gear that satisfies two purposes may be an essential moving forward. Right now, the CT Capetronix LED Camping Lantern is on sale for as little as $17 (thanks to a special on-site coupon), and doubles as both a light and charger for your devices to upgrade your campsite.

This two-pack of camping lights is rechargeable and offers up to 10 hours of light while fully recharging in just two hours via the accompanying USB cord. The anti-glare shell protects your eyes from blinding light, and without the need for batteries, it’s both eco-friendly and convenient. Three levels of brightness work to suit your camping needs from dusk to dawn, and the lantern even offers flashing and SOS modes to alert other campers of any emergencies that may arise.

It stands to reason that there are no charging ports out in the woods, but this lantern duo contains built-in USB output ports that are suitable for charging your devices in emergency situations. They’re also lightweight and easily attached to your backpack for illumination on the go, or for hanging from your tent or camping setup via a convenient hook. Plus, the rain-resistant shell makes these lights uniquely prepared to take on any weather that mother nature may throw your way.

Shoppers have awarded these lanterns more than 5,000 perfect ratings at Amazon, and have even touted it as a “lifesaver” for both inclement weather and their camping needs. In fact, one shopper raved about the durability of the lanterns, explaining that “I accidentally ran it over with my SUV” and it “still worked just fine when I ran to pick it up.” They also added that “these make great camping lights, and for the price I really can’t complain.”

As for the battery life of the lanterns, customers confirm that they can effectively hold a charge — even on lengthier trips. One shopper noted that they went on a “camping trip for two nights” and “charged it once [with] no issues with the brightness.” Another person wrote that the “battery lasts a long time” adding that they’re great for camping as well as a “safety light on walks.”

Safety should be your first priority when preparing for your next camping excursion, and the CT Capetronix LED Camping Lantern set provides both light and a back-up battery to your devices for extra protection while you’re enjoying nature. With prices starting as low as $16, this two-pack of lanterns is lightweight enough to strap onto your pack last-minute so you never have to worry about losing power, and can lean into the adventure.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $17.

