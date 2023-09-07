This Luxury Cruise Line With the Only Nobu at Sea Just Announced Epic New Trips — Including a 123-night Around-the-world Tour

The newly relaunched Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony will sail to 144 new destinations in 2025.

By
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023
Crystal Symphony Seahorse Pool & Jacuzzi
Photo:

MARK LUSCOMBE-WHYTE/Courtesy of Crystal Cruises

The newly relaunched Crystal Cruises, now part of A&K Travel Group, started with a bang this year, as both Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony returned to the high seas. And the excitement over the luxury cruise line's comeback is only growing. Crystal has just announced its 2025 itineraries, highlighting such destinations as Svalbard, Norway; Egypt; and Vietnam. Bookings open later this month.

"We're excited to offer both past and future Crystal guests an incredible assortment of itineraries in 2025," Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group and Crystal Cruises, said in a statement. "Travelers on board Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony will have the opportunity to explore a treasure trove of lesser-visited corners of the world and check off some truly once-in-a-lifetime destinations with bespoke, industry-leading experiences designed by Abercrombie & Kent."

Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony will visit 144 new destinations in 2025 — combined, the ships will visit 112 countries and 281 ports on 73 sailings. Some highlights include Svalbard, Norway, where guests might be able to see the northern lights; Monaco for the Formula 1 Grand Prix; and New England and Canada just in time for fall foliage season. Other notable ports of call include Tórshavn in The Faroe Islands; Safaga (near Luxor), Egypt; Halong Bay, Vietnam; and Salalah, Oman. Guests can also opt for the 2025 world cruise aboard Crystal Serenity, a 123-night adventure to 31 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, and North America.

Both ships carry fewer than 750 passengers in spacious rooms and suites, each of which comes with butler service. Dining options include Japanese-Peruvian hotspot Umi Uma by chef Nobu Matsuhisa (Crystal is the only line with Nobu at sea) and specialty Italian restaurant Osteria d'Ovidio, while amenities include a library, cigar bar, spa, putting green and driving range, and pickleball courts. Given the ships' small sizes, the vessels are able to visit both larger ports and more off-the-beaten-path ones, giving guests a wide range of destinations to visit during their sailings.

The 2025 voyages will be available to book starting Sept. 27, 2023, at crystalcruises.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The Crystal Serenity cruises ship out on the water
This Famed Cruise Line Just Announced a New Around-the-world Cruise — Visiting 35 Countries in 5 Months
Serenity
Crystal Cruises Is Officially Back — and Just Announced It’s Expanding, With Over-the-top Tours and New Ships
Interior of Symphony Umi Uma on board the Crystal Cruises Serenity and Symphony ships
Crystal Cruises Is Officially Relaunching This Summer — and Bringing Back the Only Nobu Restaurants at Sea
View from the top deck from on board the Explora I
This New Cruise Line Just Launched Its First Ship, With a Rolex Boutique, Gorgeous Suites, and Amazing Restaurant Partnerships — Here's What It's Like to Sail
The Silversea Silver Dawn at sea
This New 140-day Luxury Cruise Sails to 37 Countries Around the World
The pool deck on board the Regents Seven Seas Voyager
This Luxury Cruise Line Just Added 164 New Itineraries — Including a 154-night Around-the-world Sailing
The new Seabourn Pursuit sailing
This New Cruise Ship Will Take You to See Pink Dolphins on the Amazon and Penguins in Antarctica
The Holland America Line Inc. Volendam cruise ship passes through the Tarr Inlet in Glacier Bay, Alaska
This 42-day Cruise Will Sail From Florida to Europe to the Middle East Next Year
Abercrombie & Kent expedition cruise ship pool deck and lounge with mountains in the distance and guests enjoying the view
This Luxury Tour Company Just Announced Its First-ever Cruise to the North Pole — How to Get on Board
MSC Magnifica in Dubrovnik, Croatia
10 Around-the-world Cruises for the Trip of a Lifetime
Exterior Holland America cruise ship in Greeland iceberg waters
This 133-day Cruise Sails From the South Pole to the North Pole — With Epic Stops on 5 Continents Along the Way
Exterior view of the tip of Silversea Silver Cloud ship with passengers on deck
These 'Grand Voyages' Take Long-haul Cruising to the Next Level — With a 44-day Cruise on the Mediterranean Sea Visiting 13 Countries
Exterior of the Seabourn Pursuit at sea
These New Cruises Take Travelers to the 'Farthest Corners of the Planet' — See Where They're Sailing
The sailing Oceania Cruises (12-Night Idyllic Islands)
7 Cruises to Jamaica and the Surrounding Caribbean
Northern Lights Norway
7 of the Best Northern Lights Cruises
Disney Cruise rendering of a ship arriving in Singapore
Disney Cruise Line Is Headed to Singapore With New Ship, Itineraries