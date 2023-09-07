This Luxury Cruise Line With the Only Nobu at Sea Just Announced Epic New Trips — Including a 123-night Around-the-world Tour

The newly relaunched Crystal Cruises, now part of A&K Travel Group, started with a bang this year, as both Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony returned to the high seas. And the excitement over the luxury cruise line's comeback is only growing. Crystal has just announced its 2025 itineraries, highlighting such destinations as Svalbard, Norway; Egypt; and Vietnam. Bookings open later this month.

"We're excited to offer both past and future Crystal guests an incredible assortment of itineraries in 2025," Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group and Crystal Cruises, said in a statement. "Travelers on board Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony will have the opportunity to explore a treasure trove of lesser-visited corners of the world and check off some truly once-in-a-lifetime destinations with bespoke, industry-leading experiences designed by Abercrombie & Kent."

Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony will visit 144 new destinations in 2025 — combined, the ships will visit 112 countries and 281 ports on 73 sailings. Some highlights include Svalbard, Norway, where guests might be able to see the northern lights; Monaco for the Formula 1 Grand Prix; and New England and Canada just in time for fall foliage season. Other notable ports of call include Tórshavn in The Faroe Islands; Safaga (near Luxor), Egypt; Halong Bay, Vietnam; and Salalah, Oman. Guests can also opt for the 2025 world cruise aboard Crystal Serenity, a 123-night adventure to 31 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, and North America.

Both ships carry fewer than 750 passengers in spacious rooms and suites, each of which comes with butler service. Dining options include Japanese-Peruvian hotspot Umi Uma by chef Nobu Matsuhisa (Crystal is the only line with Nobu at sea) and specialty Italian restaurant Osteria d'Ovidio, while amenities include a library, cigar bar, spa, putting green and driving range, and pickleball courts. Given the ships' small sizes, the vessels are able to visit both larger ports and more off-the-beaten-path ones, giving guests a wide range of destinations to visit during their sailings.

The 2025 voyages will be available to book starting Sept. 27, 2023, at crystalcruises.com.