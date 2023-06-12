This Might Be the Most Affordable Way to See Europe This Summer

Now that travel is back in full swing, it seems like everything is just … so much more expensive than it used to be. Flight prices are soaring as high as the planes, and hotels are pulling in huge nightly rates. But deals are still available, and it seems cruising is one of the best ways to see Europe's hottest destinations at the right price this summer and fall.

As an example, we took a closer look at Holland America Line's summer sailings. The line has serious markdowns this year because of the company’s 150th anniversary. Next month, the seven-day Adriatic Gems cruise hits four countries (Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, and Greece) while sailing the Mediterranean Sea for the price of a couple nights at a hotel in Greece.

“Hotels in Santorini and Mykonos are also more expensive than normal this summer — between 15-25 percent higher compared to last summer, based on Expedia data. So if you find a good deal on a cruise, there could be a lot of value to gain,” said Christie Hudson, the head of U.S. public relations for Expedia.

Christina Bennett, head of communications at Priceline, agreed. (Priceline’s summer Mediterranean cruise deals start at $115 per person.)

Courtesy of Holland America Line

“Cruises are one of the best ways to travel at an affordable price right now,” she said. “When comparing the individual costs of transportation, meals, and hotels that would be required for the same itinerary, cruises provide a tremendously higher value and the ability to visit multiple destinations without the hassle of unpacking and repacking.”

Let’s look at a cost breakdown for this Holland America itinerary, compared with how much it would cost to travel to some of the same spots in a nine-day overland trip. Note that the timeframe of the overland trip includes two extra days due to driving time.

Courtesy of Holland America Line

Courtesy of Holland America Line

Seven-day Holland America Adriatic Gems Cruise

Cruise fare - $899 per person for an inside stateroom

Flight cost (nonstop round-trip between New York City and Venice) - $1,708 per person

Hotel cost - Included

Food/beverage cost - Included

Estimated cost for two people: $5,214

Courtesy of Holland America Line

Nine-day Overland Trip

Flight cost (accounting for extra days) - $1,793 per person

Hotel cost - $67/night (Venice), $107/night (Split), $113/night (Dubrovnik), $61/night (Kotor), $107/night (Santorini)

Food/beverage cost - $50 per person per day

Transportation cost - $484 for rental car, $100 for gas

Estimated cost for two people: $5,499

*Note: All prices are based on the lowest available four-star hotel cost and rental car cost on Expedia and Priceline.

With Holland America, you can see that the costs — before all the anniversary sale discounts — are almost equal. But cruise lines like MSC and Celebrity are even more affordable ($579 per person and $679 per person respectively). Keep in mind, as well, that to drive these distances can sometimes be about 12 hours one way, which is exhausting enough on its own.

Courtesy of Holland America Line

Ultimately, though, whether you choose to take a cruise or land vacation through the Mediterranean depends on the goal of your trip. Hudson and Bennett both note that cruises are great for hitting a large number of places in a shorter period of time, while driving is better for a flexible, more time-consuming trip. So, do you want to be scheduled or spontaneous? Let that guide your trip choice. Find more last-minute summer travel deals and cost-effective ways to get to Europe this summer and fall on T+L.