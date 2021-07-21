Intrepid Is Giving Away an 11-day Cruise to Antarctica for 2 — Here's How to Enter

If you've been dreaming of far-flung adventure and exploration, it's time to cross your fingers. Intrepid Travel is giving away a once-in-a-lifetime trip for two to Antarctica to celebrate the debut of its new polar expedition ship.

The winner and their guest will join an Intrepid "Best of Antarctica" tour on an 11-day cruise aboard the Ocean Endeavour ship, that will travel to Antarctica from Ushuaia, Argentina. The journey will take them through ice-filled bays, through the Drake Passage, and to Antarctic wonders like Deception Island. Travelers can partake in activities like a photography masterclass, participating in Citizen Science programs, or snowshoeing their way across Antarctica.

And once it's time to head back to the ship, there's even more to enjoy. The Ocean Endeavour is Intrepid's newest polar expedition ship and includes features like a gym, spa, library, heated saltwater pool, and jacuzzi. There's even an opportunity to take an on-board yoga class or book a massage. Expert guides will also be on the tour, available to teach guests about marine biology, glaciology and Antarctic history.

If you're feeling lucky, clear out your autumn schedule. The winner must book their trip by Sept. 30 for travel departing by Dec. 29.

Sweepstakes participants me be 18 years old and legal residents of the U.S. or Canada (although there are restrictions for certain states, so check the rules before entry). Hopefuls are limited to one entry per person, per email account.

Visit the Intrepid Travel website to enter the contest. Participants can enter until 10 a.m. ET Aug. 23.