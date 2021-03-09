Virgin Voyages Unveils Its Third Ship Which Will Cruise Around the Greek Isles in 2022

Virgin Voyages has revealed the name of the third ship to join its all-new fleet.

"Resilient Lady" will set sail from Athens, Greece in Summer 2022, offering seven-night cruises around the Mediterranean and the Adriatic Sea.

"Sailing in the Med is such an extraordinary experience, and we're so excited to bring the adventure of a Virgin Voyage to this beautiful place," Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group, said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure on Tuesday. "I'm so proud of the incredible work the team has accomplished to introduce 'Resilient Lady.'"

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Virgin Voyages

The first itinerary will sail around the Greek Isles, with stops in Athens, Santorini, Rhodes, Crete and Mykonos. The "Resilient Lady" will also sail the Adriatic, calling in Athens, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Corfu and Argostoli.

The adults-only ship will feature a "Michelin-starred chef collective," with more than 20 eateries and made-to-order food included in cruise fare. The ship also has a spa, cycling studio, yoga studio and full outdoor track to stay in shape while on the high seas. Keeping with the Virgin vibe, passengers will also find a record store and two nightclubs aboard the ship.

Virgin Voyages' debut as a cruise line has been delayed due to the pandemic. Launch plans were originally scheduled for April 2020 but have since been pushed back. The cruise line's first ship, the "Scarlet Lady," is now scheduled to make its grand debut in July from Miami. The "Valiant Lady" ship is expected to debut in November, with cruises from Barcelona.

"We clearly see a light at the end of the tunnel with vaccines on the rise and hopefully by summertime, everyone will have a vaccine," Tom McAlpin, CEO and president of Virgin Voyages, told USA Today.

"Resilient Lady" is scheduled for completion on July 1, 2022 and will set sail later that summer. Bookings are not yet open.