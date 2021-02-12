Virgin Voyages Is Giving Away 2,021 Cruises — Here's How to Win

Virgin Voyages is honoring the people in our lives who've made all the difference throughout the pandemic with its new "Shiploads of Love" promise.

On Thursday, the lifestyle cruise company announced its plans to give away 2,201 voyages over a year-long period, starting with 1,000 cruises right now. The only catch is it's looking for people just like you to nominate others who deserve a great getaway.

"This initiative is meant to pay tribute to those who have impacted our lives in a meaningful way," Virgin Voyages said in an announcement. "No good deed is too small, and no individual is to be overlooked. Love and beauty exist in the eye of the beholder, including our unsung heroes, who have shown us that their embrace makes the world a better place."

Virgin Voyages explained, the giveaway will be a "multilayered" effort lasting all year long. And it all kicks off on Valentine's Day, Sunday, Feb.14. That also happens to mark the one-year anniversary of the delivery of the brand's first ship, Scarlet Lady.

To enter, entrants will be asked to submit a short video in which they share their personal nomination. The video must explain why their nominee should sail on its Shipload of Love voyage. Submissions will be accepted through March 16, 2021.

"Serving as a tribute to those who have lifted us up, taken care of us and our loved ones and those who have brought positivity into the world, this giveaway is the perfect kickoff to showing our appreciation," the company said. "Virgin Voyages believes in the wanderlust of travel and knows that the time to seek adventure is on the horizon."

In addition to submitting a video on the Virgin Voyages website, participants are also encouraged to share the love across their personal social channels, including Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for additional cabin giveaways over the coming weeks.