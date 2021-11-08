The journey starts in Toronto and sails to Duluth, Minn.

This New Viking Cruise Will Take You to All 5 Great Lakes in 15 Days

If ever you've wanted to experience all five of North America's Great Lakes in a single trip, here's your chance.

Viking Expeditions is launching a new 15-day Great Lakes itinerary for summer 2023 starting in Toronto and sails to Duluth, Minn. — giving passengers the chance to experience each of the five Great Lakes — the cruise company announced recently.

The journey includes stops in Niagara Falls, Door County in Wisconsin, and Michigan's Mackinac Island, a car-free oasis where horse-drawn carriages are a preferred method of transportation.

Mackinac Island is considered a national historic landmark. It's home to one of the few Revolutionary War fortresses that remain intact and Victorian-era architecture that evokes the charm of another era.

City stops include Cleveland, home to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and Detroit, where you'll find the Henry Ford and Motown museums and a lively Greektown where you can indulge in your wildest Halloumi dreams.

The new itinerary is among a handful Viking operates on the Great Lakes and one of a few new trips the cruise line has unveiled for 2023. It's set to take place aboard the new Viking Polaris, which can accommodate 378 guests in its 189 staterooms.

Other new Viking itineraries include a 14-day Patagonian shores and Chilean fjords journey from Santiago, Chile, to Ushuaia, a town that's been lovingly nicknamed the end of the world.

A new Panama and South America itinerary will take guests through the famous Panama Canal and along the western coast of South America, stopping at ports in Lima, Peru; Quito, Ecuador; and Cozumel in Mexico.

Prices for the itinerary start at just under $12,000. Prices for Chilean fjords itinerary start at $12,500, while pricing for the Great Lakes itinerary start at just under $14,000. Book before November 30, and Viking will throw in airfare from any of 150 U.S. cities.