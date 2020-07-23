The cruise, by Viking, will depart from Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 24, 2021.

This 136-day Cruise Will Take You to 56 Ports and 27 Countries for $50,000

Viking’s famous world cruise is back on the agenda for 2021.

The cruise line’s 136-day itinerary is one of the longest in the world and visits a diverse range of coasts. The 2021-22 itinerary of the Viking World Cruise will visit 56 ports in 27 different countries on six different continents and include overnight visits in 11 cities around the world.

Some of the most exciting destinations on the itinerary include Cartagena, Yangon, Singapore, Mumbai, Luxor, Istanbul, Rome, and Barcelona.

The cruise will depart from Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 24, 2021 with the option to hop aboard from Los Angeles on Jan. 10, 2022.

The route will journey through Central America, across the Panama Canal, up the west coast of North America, down to Hawaii, across the Pacific to New Zealand and Australia, then through Asia, the Middle East, and the Mediterranean before ending in London. Guests may also choose to stay on board for a complimentary additional three days and disembark at the ship’s homeport in Bergen, Norway.

“This has been an unusual year for all travelers, but we remain focused on the future and are pleased to offer our guests a new destination-focused World Cruise that allows for extensive exploration in 2021-2022,” Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking, said in a statement.

The cruise is aboard the 930-guest Viking Star cruise ship, where every stateroom includes a veranda. As guests journey around the world, the ship’s Resident Historian will offer onboard lectures and cultural education based on their location.

Bookings for the 2021-2022 Viking World Cruise start at $49,995 per person, based on double occupancy. The price includes business class international flights, transfers to and from the ship, all gratuities, visa services, luggage shipping, and the Silver Spirits beverage package which includes “virtually all drinks onboard.”

Guests who book before Sept. 30, 2020, will receive $2,000 per person inshore excursion credits and $1,000 in ship credits for spa services, shops, and beverages.

Viking Cruises were voted a Travel + Leisure reader favorite in this year’s World’s Best Awards.