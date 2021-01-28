Viking Is Launching a Stunning New River Ship so You Can Cruise the Nile in Luxury

Viking is already preparing for your travels in 2022.

In January, the cruise company announced the expansion of its Egyptian fleet with Viking Aton, a new river vessel that will set sail down the Nile.

Built specifically to navigate the Nile River, the cruise company explained that Viking Aton is currently under construction and scheduled to debut in September 2022. It will sail on Viking's already famous Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary, alongside its sister ship Viking Osiris and Viking's first owned and operated ship on the Nile, Viking Ra.

"Egypt remains a top destination for many of our guests who are inspired to discover the rich history and beauty of the region," Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking, shared in a statement. "We will always maintain our commitment to creating meaningful experiences that are focused on the destination. The addition of Viking Aton is a reflection of our continued investment in Egypt; we look forward to introducing the country's cultural treasures to even more Viking guests in the future."

According to Viking, its new vessel can accommodate 82 guests in 41 staterooms. This includes its spacious suites with two full-size rooms and verandas. The ship will also have its own pool and sun deck with 360-degree views. The ship will also feature the Aquavit Terrace, an alfresco dining and indoor/outdoor viewing area for all guests to drink in the views of the Nile.

As for the ship's itinerary, that will be a 12-day cruise that begins with a three-night stay at a hotel in Cairo. Guests can begin their trip there with a visit to the Great Pyramids of Giza, the necropolis of Sakkara, and the Mosque of Muhammad Ali. Following the stay in Cairo, guests will fly to Luxor to visit the Temples of Luxor and Karnak before boarding their vessel and embarking on an eight-day roundtrip cruise on the Nile River. Along the way, the ship will dock for excursions to the tomb of Nefertari in the Valley of the Queens and the tomb of Tutankhamen in the Valley of the Kings, along with excursions to the Temple of Khnum in Esna, the Dendera Temple complex in Qena, the temples at Abu Simbel and the High Dam in Aswan, and a visit to a Nubian village. Guests can also extend their journey with pre- and post-cruise extensions.

Sound thrilling? If you book now through Jan. 31, 2021, you could gain access to special savings on cruise fares and potentially free international airfare on select 2021 - 2023 ocean and river itineraries, including on the Viking Aton. Go ahead. Book now and give yourself something to look forward to in 2022.