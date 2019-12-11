Vanna White, Godmother of Carnival's Newest Ship, Reveals Its Most Exciting Feature (Video)

This week, Wheel of Fortune hostess, Vanna White, was named the godmother of the new Carnival Panorama cruise ship. For 37 years, White has entertained millions of Americans on over 7,000 episodes of the beloved game show alongside Pat Sajak. She made headlines this week when she (temporarily) took over for her longtime co-host while he recovers from surgery, and now, she’ll have another title to add to her resume: cruise ship godmother.

Image zoom Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

As the godmother of the Carnival Panorama, White is the face of the ship. Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said, “Vanna has been that welcoming face, cheering on and watching over Wheel of Fortune contestants for decades, and we love the fact that Vanna will be doing the same for Carnival Panorama, her guests and crew, as the ship's godmother.”

Travel + Leisure chatted with White about what it's like to the godmother of a cruise ship and her favorite travel hacks.

T+L: What is your role as Godmother of the cruise ship?

Vanna White: “My name is going to be attached to this ship for as long as it sails, so it is just an honor to be a representative of this ship. I feel protective of it and proud of it!”

What is an exciting offering on the Carnival Panorama that you think guests will enjoy?

“I think the culinary experience is one. I don’t think they’ve ever done that before, where they have cooking classes on the ship with famous chefs.”

What’s one thing you always pack?

“Comfortable shoes… because we’re always sightseeing and walking around places!”

What’s your go-to skincare item you always use while traveling?

“I wear sunscreen every day, no matter where I am. Not only do I put it on my face and arms, I also put it on the back of my hands — you can tell a woman’s age by her hands. Somebody taught me 20 years ago, ‘always put sunblock on the back of your hands.’”

If you could have one job on a cruise ship, what would it be?

“I would probably want to be cruise director because you are entertaining lots of folks and making them happy and you’re doing something different everyday… I think everything the cruise director does is to please the passengers.”

People win so many awesome vacation prizes on Wheel of Fortune. Is there a prize on the show that you were jealous of?

“Well, we give away so many great prizes. I have to say, I’m a big cruiser, I love cruises, and we give away cruises on our show… Wheel of Fortune is a family show, and I think of cruises and family vacations… [the ship is] just one big happy family. We love giving away trips on our show, it’s always good to go on vacation… we give away a trip every show!”

What’s your best cruise tip?

“Just have fun! On cruises, they’re always taking care of you. You don’t really have to do much other than have fun!”

About the Ship

The Carnival Panorama set off on its inaugural sailing on Dec. 11. It is the first new ship from Carnival to hit the West Coast in 20 years. This ship will offer guests a number of exciting, completely new amenities, including a trampoline park and a studio for cooking classes, ensuring guests never have a dull moment at sea. The Panorama will also have a water park, a ropes course, a spa, and signature dining options from celebrity chefs like Guy Fieri. This ship is the third vessel in Carnival’s Vista Class, following the Vista and Horizon cruise ships. The Carnival Panorama will be operating 7-day cruises to the Mexican Riviera all year long, and you can book a cabin on this ship through the Carnival website.

This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.