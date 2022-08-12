These Cruises Take You Across the Atlantic From the U.S. to the Netherlands — Over 2 Weeks

To celebrate its 150th anniversary, Holland America Line will offer two transatlantic sailings: a 15-night cruise departing from Florida in October 2022, and a 16-night journey departing from Rotterdam, Netherlands, in April.

Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor.
Published on August 12, 2022
Exterior of Holland America Rotterdam ship
Photo: Courtesy of Holland America

Holland America Line celebrates its 150th anniversary next year, and the cruise line will commemorate its milestone birthday with a pair of transatlantic sailings that will highlight the company's history through activities, entertainment, and onboard cuisine.

The cruise line will celebrate its 150th anniversary on April 18, 2023. Holland America Line, which first started as a shipping and passenger line called the Netherlands-American Steamship Company, is planning the two epic celebratory trips for October and April.

"A milestone like a 150th Anniversary doesn't come around often for most companies, and our celebrations will bring to life our century-and-a-half of amazing history," Gus Antorcha, Holland America Line's president, said in a statement shared with T+L. "Holland America Line has touched the lives of millions of people throughout the years — whether by bringing them to a new life in America or providing a once-in-a-lifetime vacation. We have some really special experiences planned over the next several months to honor our heritage."

The first transatlantic sailing will depart on Oct. 15 on the company's Rotterdam VII ship, which made its maiden voyage on Oct. 15 exactly 150 years ago (before Holland America even incorporated). The trip will recreate Holland America Line's first sailing by crossing the Atlantic Ocean over 15 nights from Rotterdam, Netherlands. The ship will end its journey in Fort Lauderdale, making stops in Plymouth, England; Le Havre, France; and New York City.

Spa relaxation room on the Holland America Rotterdam
Courtesy of Holland America
Living area of suite on Holland America Rotterdam ship
Courtesy of Holland America

Then, on April 3, the Rotterdam will leave Florida and once again head up to New York City for an overnight stop before spending eight days crossing the Atlantic, eventually arriving on the cruise line's anniversary, April 18, back in the Netherlands.

The cruise line will celebrate the milestone on these transatlantic sailings with special events, including a live entertainment when the Rotterdam docks in New York City on Oct. 26, as well as when it docks in the Netherlands on April 18. Guests will also be treated to special programming on each voyage along with anniversary-inspired souvenirs, which travelers will be able to purchase in the onboard shops.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure.

