The Monaco Yacht Show is back, and demand for yachts has never been higher.

Inside the €775,000-a-week Superyacht That Was the Talk of Monaco Yacht Show

After a one-year hiatus, the Monaco Yacht Show, one of the industry's flagship events, returned this week. The show is where yacht brokers and builders showcase their latest and greatest yachts, and prospective buyers and charterers spend their days traipsing between the yachts, planning their next purchase or vacation.

There were several impressive new yachts on display, including the absolutely stunning Tatiana from IYC. Tatiana just debuted this year and is now available for charter. It's rare to be able to charter a brand-new superyacht, as most are commissioned by owners or snapped up as soon as they are ready, which makes Tatiana a unique charter prospect for luxury travelers.

The interior pool on the superyacht Tatina by IYC Credit: Courtesy of IYC

This 80-meter superyacht was built by Bilgin Yachts, a prestigious builder in Turkey, and she is an important yacht for them. Not only is Tatiana the largest yacht to ever be built in Turkey, but she is considered one of the most environmentally friendly yachts in her class. She also has a very sleek exterior design, which is a welcome contrast to many yachts of similar size that can appear bulky.

Tatiana is a water sports enthusiast's dream. The superyacht's large beach club can be directly accessed from the vessel's main salon. It has a swimming pool and supersized Jacuzzi, a large swim platform, and an ingenious fold-down side beach platform that can accommodate several lounge chairs. On the water, she has two elegant Castoldi tenders for excursions and an extensive list of water toys. The yacht is equipped with high-tech delights, including jet skis, seabobs, lift e-foils, electric surfboards, as well as kayaks, diving and snorkeling equipment, and bodyboards.

Exterior of the superyacht Tatina by IYC Credit: Courtesy of IYC

Inside, H2 Yacht Design gave the interiors a luxurious and timeless design. A far cry from the over-the-top gilded yachts of recent years, she has subtle luxury throughout, including Macassar ebony and marble.

a stateroom on the superyacht Tatina by IYC Credit: Courtesy of IYC

An interior highlight is the primary suite, which takes up an entire deck. In addition to the glamorous en-suite stateroom, there's a private living room, fore and aft outside spaces, and a private Jacuzzi for late-night dips. If traveling with little ones, the salon can be converted to an additional cabin to keep children on the same deck. Guests can stay in one of the seven other bedrooms: two VIP staterooms, three double cabins, and one twin cabin.

Living area on the superyacht Tatina by IYC Credit: Courtesy of IYC

Of course, a yacht of this size has plenty of interior spaces. There's a chic dining room, bar area with a pool table (Tatiana has excellent stabilizers to ensure smooth sailing), an elevator, cinema room, steam room, gym, and sauna.