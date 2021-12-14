This Incredible Two-week Cruise Goes to the World's Most Isolated Islands — and You Can Book It Right Now

When we left the island and headed north the forecast was for 50-knot winds and 15-foot waves—rough, but no worse than we had experienced already. This turned out to be a wild underestimate. By the time the captain made his U-turn, the wind outside was blowing at 70 knots (a hurricane is anything over 64), and the waves were as high as 40 feet. Before I embarked on this trip I had been expecting to be seasick, and in Hobart I had stocked up on medication. But the ship is equipped with stabilizers—giant wings that stick out from the hull under the water to counteract the worst of the motion—and mercifully, even in such extreme conditions, the nausea never arrived. Free to enjoy the ride, I headed to the bar at the top of the ship. From there I watched the bow crashing through the waves, which were mountainous and granite-black. They slammed into the windows as though we were in a car wash mounted on a roller coaster.