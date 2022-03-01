You Can Now Buy a Vacation Home on a Cruise Ship Sailing Around the World

For most people, sailing the world is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. But for a few lucky travelers, an endless journey circumnavigating the globe could be a reality.

When Storylines' first residential cruise ship launches in 2024, it will feature 547 fully furnished residences available for purchase to globe trotters who would like to live, work, and play while exploring the world. Most of the one-to-four-bedroom homes, ranging from 237 to 1,970 square feet, feature balconies and can be customized in a coastal or contemporary style. While the onboard residences are in the $1 million to $8 million range, there are also a number of homes available for as little as $400,000 on a 12- to 24-month lease basis.

The Resident Lounge Library on board the Storylines cruise ship Credit: Courtesy of Storylines

The upper level on board the Storylines cruise ship Credit: Courtesy of Storylines

And just like with all high-end cruise ships, the 741-foot long, 98-foot wide MV Narrative will feature many amenities keeping homeowners busy and entertained.

Three pools with sundecks will ensure guests can soak up plenty of Vitamin D, while an outdoor running track, gym, yoga studio, and golf simulators will cater to sports and workout enthusiasts. Since wellness is a central part of the experience and the community's values, the onboard medical clinic will offer a list of wellness services, including weight loss, anti-aging, immune therapies, detox treatments, and nutrition planning. The ship even has a pet exercise area so four-legged passengers can stay active and healthy, too.

And with 20 dining options and bars, foodies can rest assured that their every culinary need and preference will be satisfied. The ship also has its own microbrewery and a solar-paneled, soil-less garden which will supply its eateries with fresh ingredients and craft beer. A zero-waste farmers market will also be available, offering local products. Other fun amenities aboard include a library, a marina with watercraft access, a movie theater, an art studio, and a bowling alley. The Narrative has been built with sustainability in mind. The ship runs on liquid gas, which is more eco-friendly than conventional fuels.

A living room and bedroom on board Storylines cruise ship Credit: Courtesy of Storylines

A stateroom bathroom on board Storylines cruise ship Credit: Courtesy of Storylines

"Many people love global travel experiences but they don't love the logistics, planning, air travel, jet lag, and living out of a suitcase. Storylines takes the hassle out of international travel so that people can focus on exploring, adventures and cultural experiences. At the end of a long day discovering a new exotic location, they can come home to friends and familiar surroundings and sleep in their own bed," Storylines co-founder, Shannon Lee, wrote in an email.

Of course, being part of a cruise community is mainly about travel and experiencing the world. The ship's three-year voyage, beginning in 2024, includes all six continents. Residents will have several days to explore each destination and fully immerse themselves in the local culture.

"Storylines attracts people who actively get involved in local communities and enjoy world cultures. We like to say 'exotic destinations become your afternoon strolls' because the overall experience is really about exploring the world while still having all the comforts of home," added Lee.