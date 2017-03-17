Stella Australis’s Punta Arenas-to-Ushuaia and Ushuaia-to-Punta Arenas itineraries are packed with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, so make sure you pack a good camera. Head to Pia Glacier to photograph an immense glacier. Hike through the ferns and lengas of Wulaia Bay, where Darwin visited on the HMS Beagle in 1833. Check out Magellanic penguins and cormorants from your Zodiac on the shoreline of Tuckers Islets. And if weather permits, go birdwatching around remote Cape Horn, known for its 425-meter cliffs and shipwrecks.