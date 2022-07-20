This Luxury Cruise Line Just Announced an Around-the-world Sailing — to 30 Countries in 136 Days

Luxury cruise line Silversea has opened pre-sale rooms on its Controtempo World Cruise for 2025, which will take guests on a remarkable 136-day journey around the world.

According to a statement provided to Travel + Leisure, the cruise will depart Tokyo for New York on January 13, 2025, stopping in 59 destinations in 30 countries across four continents along the 136-day journey.

"Feeding the incredibly high demand for extended voyages, our destination experts have designed our new Controtempo World Cruise 2025 to sail offbeat, enabling the world's most experienced travelers to rediscover the world in a whole new light," Roberto Martinoli, president and CEO of Silversea, shared in a statement released to T+L. "Controtempo, a musical term that means 'off-tempo,' will take guests closer to the authentic heartbeat of iconic and off-the-beaten-path destinations. We will be traveling to an unusual rhythm, from East to West, with more time ashore in unconventional seasons."

Courtesy of Silversea

The trip will also take place on the cruise company's Silver Dawn, a slightly larger vessel that can accommodate 596 people. The voyage will be divided into 10 segments, starting with a Tokyo to Hong Kong leg that allows guests to see the Japanese snow monkeys in Joshinetsu Kogen National Park and relax in Japan's famed "onsen," or naturally heated mineral baths.

Next, guests will make their way to Singapore; Mumbai; Istanbul; Naples, Italy; Lisbon, Portugal; Southampton, United Kingdom; Stockholm; and Reykjavik, before finally ending the around-the-world cruise in New York on May 29, 2025.

Of course, the ship is a destination in its own right, especially when it comes to culinary delights. Silver Dawn has eight restaurants and eight bars and lounges, as well as access to Silversea's acclaimed culinary program, S.A.L.T. The programming, the cruise line shares on its website, was curated with the help of Adam Sachs, the former editor-in-chief of Saveur magazine, and works under the theme of "The Essential Tastes of the World." The menus, it added, will highlight seasonal, local, and traditional delicacies, all inspired by the destinations along the sailing route. Guests can even take part in S.A.L.T. shore excursions to taste the best dishes in the farthest-flung corners of the globe and learn more about local cuisine, including the science of umami in Japan and the art of fermentation in Scandinavia.

Courtesy of Silversea

Those looking to relax can also find tranquility with the ship's Roman-inspired wellness program, Otium. The programming includes traditional spa experiences and smaller indulgences like a bespoke bath drawn just for you, and its sleep experience, which allows guests to choose a pillow from its expansive menu sprayed with a special bedtime scent.

Those looking to join the around-the-world journey in 2025 can download the full brochure and request a quote for the experience here.